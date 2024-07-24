Milwaukee Brewers Get Cautiously Optimistic Update on Injured Superstar
THURSDAY, 4:45 p.m. ET: Ken Rosenthal of 'The Athletic' reports that Yelich is going to hold off on surgery and will instead try to rest and recover for the home stretch and a possible playoff run.
Christian Yelich intends to rest and rehab his back rather than undergo surgery that would have ended his season, a source tells @TheAthletic. Offseason surgery is a strong possibility, the source says.
WED, 7 PM ET: According to a report from Ken Rosenthal of 'The Athletic,' the Milwaukee Brewers may be forced to play the rest of the season without superstar outfielder Christian Yelich.
We knew that Yelich was recently placed on the injured list with a back issue but Ken Rosenthal of 'The Athletic' says that Yelich now could face the possibility of season-ending surgery.
The outcome of the Brewers’ 2024 season might hinge on an examination Christian Yelich will undergo in Milwaukee on Thursday.
Yelich, 32, is facing the prospect of season-ending surgery to correct a lower back condition that has plagued him for years, according to two sources briefed on his situation.
Yelich has been having an excellent season for Milwaukee, hitting .315 with 11 homers and 42 RBI. He's got a .406 on-base percentage as well for a Brewers team that has surprised many people by getting out to a 59-43 record. They are 6.0 games up on the St. Louis Cardinals in the National League Central at the time of this posting, which is amazing considering they traded Corbin Burnes and haven't had Devin Williams all season because of injury.
Yelich is in his 12th season with the Miami Marlins and Brewers. He won the MVP Award in 2019 and is a three-time All-Star, including this year. His .315 batting average leads the National League, as does his on-base percentage.
Yelich played just 117 games in 2021 but has found a way to push through back issues and played 144 games or more in each of the last two seasons before this one.
