Milwaukee Brewers' Former MVP Taking Big Steps Towards Return From Back Injury
After going on the injured list three weeks ago with a back injury, former MVP Christian Yelich took a big step forward in his recovery on Monday.
The Brewers' star hit on the field, according to Sophia Minnaert of Bally Sports:
Christian Yelich is hitting on the field for the first time since his back injury. Pat Murphy said that’s likely the final step to get him back in the lineup.
Given that message, there's a chance that Yelich doesn't need a rehab assignment and could just be re-inserted into the lineup. We should hear from Murphy on that soon, especially once we know how Yelich recovers from his hitting session.
The 32-year-old Yelich is in the 12th year of his career with the Miami Marlins and Brewers. He is a two-time All-Star who won the MVP for Milwaukee back in 2018. Furthermore, he's a back-to-back batting champion, having won the awards in both 2018 and 2019. He's also a Gold Glover and a three-time Silver Slugger.
He was out to a good start in 2024 as well, hitting five home runs in his first 39 at-bats. He is hitting .333 in his limited action. The Brewers are out to a surprising 20-13 start this year but after trading away Corbin Burnes and Adrian Houser, and losing Wade Miley and Brandon Woodruff to injury, they'll need Yelich there to help the offense carry the load.
The Brewers begin a series with the Kansas City Royals, who are out to a 20-15 start, on Monday night.
