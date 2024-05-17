Pair of Key Milwaukee Brewers Players on the Rehab Train as Part of Injury Recovery
The Milwaukee Brewers, who are surprisingly in first place in the National League Central, are poised to get back key players Joey Wiemer and DL Hall from injury.
With regards to Wiemer, he made his first rehab appearance on Thursday at Triple-A Nashville.
The following comes from the Rotowire fantasy baseball portal:
Wiemer (knee) went 1-for-3 with a run scored in his first rehab game with Triple-A Nashville on Thursday.
Wiemer has been out since early May with a left knee strain but has made enough progress in order to test things out in a game setting. Because he hasn't missed much time, Wiemer's rehab assignment shouldn't last more than a few days.
The 25-year-old Wiemer was out to a slow start this season, hitting .174 through 23 at-bats. He's appeared in 16 games in a reserve role.
He made his major league debut last season and hit .204 over 132 games. He had 13 home runs.
Also, the Brewers announced that left-handed pitcher DL Hall will make his rehab debut for the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers on Sunday. They are a single-A affiliate.
Hall has been out for almost a month with a knee issue but will be a key member of the Brewers when he returns. Acquired by Milwaukee this offseason in the trade that sent Corbin Burnes to the Orioles, he has appeared in four games this season, going 0-1 with a 7.71 ERA. Despite the slow start, his talent is undeniable, and he should have plenty of chances to make an impact for Pat Murphy's team.
The Brewers are 26-17 and will visit the Houston Astros on Friday night at 8:10 p.m. ET.
