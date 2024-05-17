Fastball

Pair of Key Milwaukee Brewers Players on the Rehab Train as Part of Injury Recovery

The Milwaukee Brewers, who surprisingly sit in first place in the National League Central, are poised to get back key players Joey Wiemer and DL Hall, who are both on the rehab trail now.

Brady Farkas

Apr 22, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Joey Wiemer (28) warms up.
Apr 22, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Joey Wiemer (28) warms up. / Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
With regards to Wiemer, he made his first rehab appearance on Thursday at Triple-A Nashville.

The following comes from the Rotowire fantasy baseball portal:

Wiemer (knee) went 1-for-3 with a run scored in his first rehab game with Triple-A Nashville on Thursday.

Wiemer has been out since early May with a left knee strain but has made enough progress in order to test things out in a game setting. Because he hasn't missed much time, Wiemer's rehab assignment shouldn't last more than a few days.

The 25-year-old Wiemer was out to a slow start this season, hitting .174 through 23 at-bats. He's appeared in 16 games in a reserve role.

He made his major league debut last season and hit .204 over 132 games. He had 13 home runs.

Also, the Brewers announced that left-handed pitcher DL Hall will make his rehab debut for the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers on Sunday. They are a single-A affiliate.

Hall has been out for almost a month with a knee issue but will be a key member of the Brewers when he returns. Acquired by Milwaukee this offseason in the trade that sent Corbin Burnes to the Orioles, he has appeared in four games this season, going 0-1 with a 7.71 ERA. Despite the slow start, his talent is undeniable, and he should have plenty of chances to make an impact for Pat Murphy's team.

The Brewers are 26-17 and will visit the Houston Astros on Friday night at 8:10 p.m. ET.

Brady Farkas

BRADY FARKAS

Brady Farkas is a baseball writer for Fastball on Sports Illustrated/FanNation and the host of 'The Payoff Pitch' podcast which can be found on Apple Podcasts and Spotify. Videos on baseball also posted to YouTube. Brady has spent nearly a decade in sports talk radio and is a graduate of Oswego State University. You can follow him on Twitter @WDEVRadioBrady. 