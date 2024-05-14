First-Place Milwaukee Brewers Lose Slugging 1B to Injured List
The Milwaukee Brewers, out to a surprising first-place start in the National League Central, have just placed slugging first baseman Rhys Hoskins on the injured list with a bum right hamstring.
Per the team on social media:
1B Rhys Hoskins placed on the 10-day injured list with a strained right hamstring.
INF/OF Owen Miller recalled from Triple-A Nashville.
The 31-year-old California native signed a contract with the Brewers this offseason after six year career with the Philadelphia Phillies (he was in Philly for seven years but missed 2023 with a torn ACL), and is hitting .233 this season with nine homers and 27 RBI.
While his average isn't stellar, the Brewers will certainly miss his power in the middle of the lineup. Milwaukee being in first place at 24-17 entering Tuesday is a surprise considering they traded away ace pitcher Corbin Burnes this offseason and saw secondary ace Brandon Woodruff go down for the season with a shoulder injury. Teams that are surprising like that can't usually afford to lose top power hitters, so it will be interesting to see who steps up for manager Pat Murphy in the middle of that order.
Hoskins is a lifetime .242 hitter who hit 27 or more home runs in four different seasons with the Phillies. He also helped lead them to the World Series in 2022, when they were beaten by the Houston Astros.
As for Miller, who will take Hoskins' place, he's in his fourth big league season with the Cleveland Guardians and Brewers. He's a .239 lifetime hitter.
