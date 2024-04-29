Milwaukee Brewers' Wade Miley Gets Date For Tommy John Surgery Set
After learning that he was going to need Tommy John surgery on his left elbow, Milwaukee Brewers' pitcher Wade Miley has a date set for the procedure.
Per Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal- Constitution:
Wade Miley’s TJ surgery is scheduled for May 7 in Cincinnati with Dr. Timothy Kremchek.
This is a terrible development for both player and team. First, the Brewers lose yet another starting pitcher for the year. As they attempt to win the National League Central, they are now without Miley and Brandon Woodruff. This comes after trading Corbin Burnes and Adrian Houser this offseason.
And for Miley, this is also terrible. At 37 years old, this could end his career. He's got a mutual option which is sure to be declined after the season and who knows if another team will even want to sign him once he's finally healthy.
Miley had re-signed with the Brewers this offseason and officially ends the year at 0-1 with a 6.43 ERA in two starts. He is in the 14th year of his career with the Arizona Diamondbacks, Boston Red Sox, Seattle Mariners, Baltimore Orioles, Houston Astros, Cincinnati Reds, Chicago Cubs and Brewers.
He's 108-99 lifetime with a 4.07 ERA, winning a career-high 16 games back in 2011. He was an All-Star that season.
The Brewers are currently 17-10 on the season and will take on the Tampa Bay Rays for a series beginning on Monday. First pitch in the opener is set for 7:40 p.m. ET. Ryan Pepiot (TBR) pitches against Bryse Wilson (MIL).
