New York Mets' Starling Marte Scratched From Lineup vs. Washington Nationals
Outfielder Starling Marte has been scratched from the New York Mets' starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Washington Nationals, the team has announced.
According to manager Carlos Mendoza, Marte felt something in his right knee in the seventh inning on Tuesday night. Mendoza's level of concern is low, though, so Marte will be available off the bench Wednesday.
Marte was initially slotted in as the Mets' starting right fielder and No. 5 hitter. Instead, Tyrone Taylor will start in right and bat sixth.
Through 56 appearances this season, Marte is batting .276 with six home runs, 25 RBI, 10 stolen bases, a .740 OPS and a WAR. The 35-year-old previously missed four games while on the bereavement list in late April.
Marte is in the third season of a four-year, $78 million deal he signed with the Mets in November 2021. He was named an All-Star in 2022, then appeared in just 86 games and posted the first negative WAR of his career in 2023.
The longtime Pittsburgh Pirates standout also spent time with the Arizona Diamondbacks, Miami Marlins and Oakland Athletics before landing in Queens.
Marte is a two-time All-Star and a two-time Gold Glove winner, and his 348 career stolen bases lead all active players. He has also recorded 1,528 hits, 153 home runs, 618 RBI and a 38.4 WAR since making his MLB debut back in 2012.
Here is the full lineup the Mets will be using against the Nationals on Wednesday:
1. Francisco Lindor, SS
2. Pete Alonso, 1B
3. Brandon Nimmo, LF
4. JD Martinez, DH
5. Mark Vientos, 3B
6. Tyrone Taylor, RF
7. Harrison Bader, CF
8. Jose Iglesias, 2B
9. Luis Torrens, C
SP: Luis Severino, RHP
First pitch is scheduled for 4:05 p.m. ET.
