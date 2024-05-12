San Francisco Giants' Michael Conforto Heads to Injured List With Hamstring Strain
The San Francisco Giants have placed outfielder Michael Conforto on the 10-day injured list with a right hamstring strain, the team announced Sunday.
To fill out their active 26-man roster in Conforto's absence, San Francisco recalled outfielder Luis Matos from Triple-A Sacramento.
Conforto left Saturday's game against the Cincinnati Reds early, checking out in the fourth inning. The veteran underwent an MRI on Sunday, and now he will be out through at least May 22.
Conforto appeared in 38 of the Giants' first 41 games this season. He was batting .280 with seven home runs, 20 RBI, a .821 OPS and a 0.6 WAR before he went down.
Just in the last week, though, Conforto was batting .435 with a 1.345 OPS.
Conforto is in his second season with the Giants, having signed a two-year, $36 million contract with the club in 2023. Before that, he spent eight years in the New York Mets organization.
The former first round pick made his MLB debut in 2015 and reached All-Star status in 2017. Between his first call-up to the big leagues and his departure via free agency in 2022, Conforto played in just over 80% of the Mets' contests.
Conforto was a .255 hitter with an .824 OPS in Queens, averaging 28 home runs, 85 RBI and a 3.3 WAR per 162 games.
In his first year with the Giants, Conforto hit .239 with 15 home runs, 58 RBI, a .718 OPS and a 0.7 WAR across 125 games.
Without Conforto, San Francisco will have to rely on Heliot Ramos, Tyler Fitzgerald and Matos in left field for the next few weeks.
After they close out their series with the Reds on Sunday, the Giants will host their rival Los Angeles Dodgers for a three-gme set at Oracle Park.
