Clayton Kershaw, Tyler Glasnow Set to Return to Los Angeles Dodgers' Rotation
The banged-up Los Angeles Dodgers finally have some reinforcements on the way.
Manager Dave Roberts spoke with reporters Saturday night, sharing updates on starting pitchers Tyler Glasnow and Clayton Kershaw. The pair of All-Stars have been sidelined, alongside a handful of other Los Angeles starters, but they won't be out much longer.
The Dodgers plan to reinstate both pitchers this week, just in time to round out their series against the San Francisco Giants.
Glasnow will be the first return, as Roberts said he is slated to start Wednesday. The right-hander last pitched on July 5, hitting the injured list on July 9 due to back tightness.
In his last two starts before getting hurt, Glasnow posted a 10.00 ERA and 1.556 WHIP. He had a 2.88 ERA and 0.870 WHIP on the season prior to those two rough outings.
The Dodgers acquired Glasnow in a trade with the Tampa Bay Rays back in December. They gave him a four-year, $115 million extension right after the deal was finalized, despite his inability to stay on the mound with the Rays.
Glasnow made just 60 starts between 2019 and 2023. Still, though, he was 26-11 with a 3.03 ERA and 1.013 WHIP in that span, proving he had what it took to be an effective starter when healthy.
The soon-to-be 30-year-old only needs to toss 11.1 more innings this season to set a new career-high in innings pitched.
As for Kershaw, he has also struggled to stay heathy over the past few years.
The 10-time All-Star and three-time Cy Young hasn't topped 132.0 innings since 2019, and he hasn't made a single MLB outing thus far in 2024. Kershaw underwent shoulder surgery last November, and he didn't start his rehab assignment until June.
After making one start with Triple-A Oklahoma City last month, Kershaw was shut down for another couple of weeks. He then had an outing with Single-A Rancho Cucamonga before making one last appearance with Oklahoma City on Friday.
In those three rehab starts, Kerhsaw posted a 3.60 ERA, 1.000 WHIP and 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
Kershaw, 36, is 210-92 with a 2.48 ERA, 1.004 WHIP and 79.7 WAR since making his big league debut all the way back in 2008.
With Glasnow and Kershaw back in the fold, Los Angeles' rotation is starting to take form once again. They will join standout rookie Gavin Stone and veteran James Paxton, while the fifth spot will still be in flux for the time being.
Walker Buehler, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Tony Gonsolin, Dustin May and Emmet Sheehan all remain out, as do Mookie Betts, Max Muncy and Jason Heyward.
Even through all the injuries, the Dodgers lead the NL West at 58-41. They also have a chance to sweep the Boston Red Sox on Sunday before hosting the Giants from Monday to Thursday.
