Tampa Bay Rays Closer Pete Fairbanks Leaves Game With Apparent Shoulder Injury
Tampa Bay Rays closer Pete Fairbanks was removed from Sunday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks due to injury.
As was reported by The Tampa Bay Times' Marc Topkin, Fairbanks was seen flexing his throwing shoulder before the Rays' training staff came out to attend to the reliever. He was ultimately pulled in favor of Garrett Cleavinger.
Before he got the hook, Fairbanks blew his second consecutive save in spectacular fashion.
Fairbanks entered the game with the Rays up 6-3 in the top of the ninth. He gave up a single to Jake McCarthy, then a walk to Joc Pederson that put two men on base right off the bat.
Adrian Del Castillo took advantage of the traffic on the bases, crushing a 406-foot, three-run home run to tie the score at 6-6.
Fairbanks struck out Kevin Newman and gave up a single to Geraldo Perdomo before he called a trainer out to the mound.
The 30-year-old righty is now 3-3 with a 3.57 ERA, 1.169 WHIP, 23 saves and four blown saves on the season.
Fairbanks opened up the 2024 campaign on shaky footing, going 0-2 with a 9.00 ERA, 2.286 WHIP and .296 batting average against in March and April. Over his next 36 appearances, though, Fairbanks went 2-1 with a 1.47 ERA, 0.818 WHIP and .172 batting average against, converting on 20 of his 21 save opportunities
That hot streak came to an end this weekend, when Fairbanks gave up three hits, two earned runs and a home run against the Diamondbacks on Friday. Adding that to his implosion on Sunday, and it is clear that Fairbanks' stuff was fading ahead of his apparent shoulder injury.
Fairbanks' struggles didn't sink the Rays, however, as Dylan Carlson delivered a walk-off single in the bottom of the 12th inning to close out Sunday's showdown. In the process, Tampa Bay completed the much-needed sweep over a red-hot Arizona squad.
Follow Fastball on FanNation on social media
Continue to follow our FanNation on SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.
You can also follow Sam Connon on Twitter @SamConnon.