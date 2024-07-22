Tampa Bay Rays' Drew Rasmussen, Recovering From Elbow Surgery, Shines in Rehab Start
Drew Rasmussen underwent a hybrid internal brace procedure on his right elbow on July 24, 2023.
A full year later, the Tampa Bay Rays pitcher is back on the mound and gearing up for a return to the big leagues.
Rasmussen, who has been on the 60-day injured list since before the 2024 season even started, made his first rehab appearance with Triple-A Durham on Sunday. He threw 1.0 inning against the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp, recording one strikeout and sitting the opponent down in order.
As noted by Just Baseball's Aram Leighton, Rasmussen tossed a 99 mile-per-hour fastball to the first batter he faced, showing that his 12-month absence did not do much to hurt his velocity.
It remains to be seen how many more rehab starts Rasmussen will make before getting activated off the IL by the Rays. When he does return to Tampa Bay, though, the soon-to-be 29-year-old righty may join the bullpen rather than the starting rotation, just as a precaution.
Rasmussen previously underwent Tommy John surgery in March 2016, midway through his sophomore season at Oregon State. He returned to the mound as a junior, only to undergo Tommy John surgery again in September 2017 and miss his entire senior year.
The Rays had previously selected Rasmussen in the first round of the 2017 MLB Draft, but his physical complicated negotiations and he ultimately went to the Milwaukee Brewers in the sixth round of the 2018 MLB Draft. Milwaukee then traded Rasmussen to Tampa Bay in May 2021 as part of the deal that landed them shortstop Willy Adames.
After going 1-1 with a 5.01 ERA and 1.577 WHIP across 27 appearances with the Brewers, Rasmussen immediately turned things around with the Rays. Between 2021 and 2023, Rasmussen went 19-9 with a 2.70 ERA and 1.025 WHIP in 46 starts and 10 relief outings for Tampa Bay.
Rasmussen's breakout was interrupted by his third major elbow procedure last summer, but perhaps he could resume his ascension in the near future.
The Rays still have two starting pitchers on the injured list recovering from Tommy John surgery. Jeffrey Springs had the operation in April 2023 and is rehabbing in Triple-A alongside Rasmussen, while Shane McClanahan went under the knife last August is unlikely to return this season.
