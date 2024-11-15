Toronto Blue Jays Former Ace Posts Encouraging Update on Social Media
No one quite knows what to make of Alek Manoah's future with the Toronto Blue Jays, but we do know that the recent video he posted on Instagram looked promising.
The video was re-posted on "X" by "Blue Jays Today."
Alek Manoah is back in the lab and he’s looking pretty good
Video via: Manoahmadeperformance
Now, Manoah had internal brace surgery this past June and is expected to miss a good portion of the 2025 season, but it's still good to see him looking healthier.
The 26-year-old Manoah made just five starts in 2024, going 1-2 with a 3.70 ERA. He struck out 26 batters in 24.1 innings, starting to flash some of the stuff that made him one of the better pitchers in baseball in 2022.
Manoah made the All-Star team in that 2022 season, going 16-7 with a 2.24 ERA. He also finished third in the American League Cy Young voting, helping the Jays get to the playoffs.
However, the 2023 season was a horrific one for Manoah, who went just 3-9 with a 5.87 ERA. He was demoted to the minor leagues and finished the year on the injured list.
He was injured in spring training 2024 as well and began the year in Triple-A.
Heading into the 2025 season, the Blue Jays project to have Kevin Gausman, Chris Bassitt, Jose Berrios, Yariel Rodriguez and Bowden Francis in the starting rotatin. That said, they have been connected to several top arms on the free agent market, including Max Fried.
Though he won't make an impact right away, Manoah can still affect the Jays in the future. He's under contract through the 2027 season.
Follow Fastball On SI on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.