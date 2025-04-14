Toronto Blue Jays Get Positive Injury Report on Resurgent Slugger
The Toronto Blue Jays beat the Baltimore Orioles 7-6 on Sunday afternoon, winning in 10 innings at Camden Yards.
With the win, the Jays are now 9-7 on the season while the Orioles are now a disappointing 6-9.
However, it wasn't all good news for the Jays, who saw George Springer leave the game with "left wrist discomfort."
After the game, Toronto got a sigh of relief as Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet reports that the X-rays were negative and Springer is day-to-day.
X-rays on Springer’s wrist returned negative. Blue Jays are considering him day-to-day
After a down year in 2024, Springer is out to an excellent start in 2025. The 35-year-old is hitting .375 with two homers and 10 RBIs through 48 at-bats. He hit just .220 a season ago.
One of the more productive players of the last decade, Springer is a four-time All-Star and a two-time Silver Slugger. He helped the Astros win the 2017 World Series and was named the World Series MVP. Lifetime, he's a .263 hitter with 263 home runs. He pairs with Bo Bichette and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. to make a solid middle-of-the-order trio for Toronto.
The Jays are back in action on Monday night when they host the Atlanta Braves at Rogers Centre. Left-hander Easton Lucas will get the start, carrying a 2-0 record and a 0.00 ERA. Grant Holmes will take the ball for Atlanta, owning an 0-1 record and a 4.00 ERA.
First pitch is set for 7:07 p.m. ET. The Braves are 4-11.
Related MLB Stories
CHOURIO RAKING: The Brewers' 21-year-old is on fire at the plate, mashing and making history through the 15 games of his season. CLICK HERE:
BIZARRE HISTORY: Chris Martin of the Texas Rangers gave up a historic home run on Friday night to Cal Raleigh of the Seattle Mariners, but did you know he gave up another historic homer to an M's catcher in 2018? CLICK HERE:
JOINING A LEGEND: Spencer Schwellenbach, the young Braves starter, has joined Greg Maddux in illustrious team history. CLICK HERE: