Toronto Blue Jays Star Closing in on Rehab Assignment in Welcome Development
Things are finally starting to look up for Toronto Blue Jays star Bo Bichette, who has been out since just after the All-Star break with a calf issue.
Per Keegan Matheson of MLB.com:
Bo Bichette ran the bases yesterday and will again tomorrow. He’s also hitting, fielding, etc.
Bichette will travel to Atlanta with the this weekend while he ramps up and could begin a rehab assignment soon.
It's been a dreadful year for Bichette, who is hitting just .222 with four homers. He's been on the injured list multiple times and has played with seven games, and his underperformance is a major reason why the Blue Jays are likely to finish last in the American League East.
However, getting him back out on the field is important for multiple reasons. First, if the Jays are going to keep Bichette this offseason, it can be a good chance to establish some confidence moving forward into spring training. Secondly, if the Jays are planning on trading Bichette (which is a possibility), then it will be important to get him a little showcase heading into the offseason, especially if he plays well.
The 26-year-old is a two-time All-Star who led the American League in hits in both 2021 and 2022. He received MVP votes in each year from 2021-2023 and is a lifetime .290 hitter, even despite his subpar year this year.
The Blue Jays will be back home on Tuesday night taking on the Philadelphia Phillies at Rogers Centre. First pitch is set for 7:07 p.m. ET.
