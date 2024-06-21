Toronto Blue Jays' Star Gets Timeline For Return From Injury
The Toronto Blue Jays won't have star shortstop Bo Bichette this weekend against the Cleveland Guardians but they have a clearer idea of when they'll see him on the field again now.
Per Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet on social media:
Bo Bichette (right calf) is taking groundballs, hitting in batting cages, and running the bases in Cleveland on Friday
He’ll continue increasing workload through the weekend — targeting a return from IL when eligible on Tuesday
That's welcome news for a Jays team that enters play on Friday at 35-39 and in last place in the American League East. Coming off a sweep at the hands of the Boston Red Sox, the Jays are trying to stay in the race long enough to keep their team together and avoid a massive sell-off at the trade deadline. If they did sell, Bichette could possibly be moved since he's only under contract through the 2025 season.
The 26-year-old is having a down year offensively, hitting just .237 with four homers and 28 RBI. He's got a .286 on-base percentage and has seen his OPS+ did to 80, whereas 100 is considered average.
Bichette made his debut in 2019 and immediately became an impact player for Toronto, helping lead them to the playoffs in 2020, 2022 and 2023. He led the American League in hits in both 2021 and 2022 and is a two-time All-Star. A lifetime, .293 hitter, he's got 93 homers to his name and still seems like to surpass the 100 home run mark this season.
