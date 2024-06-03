Washington Nationals' CJ Abrams Missing 3rd Straight Game With Shoulder Injury
Shortstop CJ Abrams is not in the Washington Nationals' starting lineup for Monday night's matchup with the New York Mets.
This marks the third straight game that Abrams has been held out of the lineup with a jammed left shoulder. He was scratched at the last minute on both Saturday and Sunday, but manager Dave Martinez didn't even pencil him in on Monday.
Washington will instead start journeyman infielder Ildemaro Vargas at shortstop for the third game in a row.
According to The Washington Post's Spencer Nusbaum, Abrams is considered day-to-day. He felt better swinging the bat on Monday, he just doesn't feel like he's at 100%.
Abrams was one of the key pieces the Nationals got from the San Diego Padres in exchange for superstar Juan Soto at the 2022 trade deadline. He was a top-10 prospect in baseball entering that season.
As Washington's full-time starting shortstop last year, Abrams hit .245 with 18 home runs, 64 RBI, 47 stolen bases, a .712 OPS and a 3.4 WAR.
Abrams got off to a hot start in 2024, batting .295 with seven home runs, 17 RBI, seven stolen bases and a .992 OPS through the end of April. Since the start of May, though, the 23-year-old is batting just .205 with two home runs, nine RBI, one stolen base and a .519 OPS.
Here is the Nationals' full lineup for Monday's series opener against the Mets:
1. Lance Thomas, CF
2. Eddie Rosario, RF
3. Luis Garcia Jr., 2B
4. Keibert Ruiz, DH
5. Nick Senzel, 3B
6. Jesse Winker, LF
7. Ildemaro Vargas, SS
8. Joey Gallo, 1B
9. Drew Milas, C
SP: MacKenzie Gore, LHP
First pitch from Nationals Park is scheduled for 6:45 p.m. ET.
Follow Fastball on FanNation on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball on FanNation coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.
You can also follow Sam Connon on Twitter @SamConnon.