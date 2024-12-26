Chicago White Sox Top Draft Choice Predicted to Turn Heads in a Big Way in 2025
With the new year nearly upon us, it's time to start looking forward, both in life and in baseball.
MLB.com's Jim Callis began doing that with a fun exercise on Tuesday in which he predicted who each team's top prospect will be at this time next year.
For some team's, the top prospect today is still predicted to be the top prospect at Christmas time 2025, but for the Chicago White Sox there's a change.
Callis says that left-handed pitcher Hagen Smith will be the top prospect by the end of the 2025, assuming the mantle from lefty Noah Schultz.
Schultz is so dominant that he may force his way to Chicago at age 21, but the White Sox have another overwhelming lefty ready to headline their list.
Smith is currently the team's No. 3 prospect, but the assumption is that Schultz and Kyle Teel will both make their way to Chicago this year, forfeiting their prospect eligibility.
Smith was drafted No. 5 overall in 2024, playing his college ball at the University of Arkansas in the SEC.
Per a portion of his MLB.com prospect profile:
He won Southeastern Conference pitcher of the year honors this spring, setting an NCAA Division I record for strikeout rate (17.3 per nine innings) and leading D-I in opponent average (.144) before signing for $8 million as the No. 5 overall pick.
Smith made three appearances after getting drafted for High-A Winston Salem, going 0-1 with a 3.52 ERA in just 7.2 innings. He struck out seven in that time. He's also projected to at least make his major league debut this season.
Coming off a 41-121 season, the White Sox figure to have plenty of opportunity of prospects and veterans alike to make an impact. If Smith does get there, he just might be there to stay.
Follow Fastball on FanNation on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball on FanNation coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.