Miami Marlins’ Andrew Pintar Named Arizona Fall League Defensive Player of the Year
The Arizona Fall League season may have come to a close, but a handful of young players more than made their mark.
The league's annual award winners were unveiled Saturday night, and Miami Marlins outfield prospect Andrew Pintar was named Defensive Player of the Year. Pintar appeared in 27 games for the Peoria Javelinas, notching three assists and two double plays without committing a single error in 51 chances.
Pintar only moved to center field full-time in 2024, as he was exclusively a middle infielder across his five seasons at BYU. The 23-year-old seems to be adjusting nicely to the position, considering the flawless production he put forth over the past few weeks.
The AFL only started giving out performance awards beyond MVP in 2021. Washington Nationals shortstop Jackson Cluff won the inaugural Defensive Player of the Year honors, followed by San Francisco Giants outfielder Luis Matos in 2022 and Seattle Mariners outfielder Ryan Bliss in 2023.
Pintar also tied for fourth in the AFL with 29 hits and 21 runs. He finished the short season with a .271 batting average, three home runs, 17 RBI, nine stolen bases and a .750 OPS.
The Marlins acquired Pintar ahead of the trade deadline this past July, getting him from the Arizona Diamondbacks in exchange for reliever A.J. Puk. 21-year-old corner infielder Deyvison De Los Santos also went back to Miami as part of the deal.
Pintar finished 2024 batting .255 with nine home runs, 46 RBI, 24 stolen bases and a .748 OPS in 102 games of Rookie, High-A and Double-A action. The former fifth round pick is now ranked as the No. 18 prospect in the Marlins' farm system.
Since he has yet to reach Triple-A, it may be a while before Pintar gets to flash some leather in Miami, but he has already made a name for himself regardless.
