MLB Insider Expects Pittsburgh Pirates Prospect Paul Skenes to Make MLB Debut in May
The Pittsburgh Pirates are expected to call up starting pitcher Paul Skenes at some point soon in May, USA Today's Bob Nightengale reported Sunday.
Skenes is starting for Triple-A Indianapolis on Sunday – his seventh appearance at that level this season.
Nightengale's report comes on the heels of The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's Noah Hiles saying on 93.7 The Fan that Skenes could make his MLB debut as soon as May 10 against the Chicago Cubs. Pirates general manager Ben Cherington was a guest on The Fan on Sunday, hinting that Skenes could make his way to the big leagues in short order.
“We talk about those boxes being checked, (Sunday) would be another one," Cherington said. "It’s the first time as a professional that he’ll be starting a game on four days rest. It may not seem like a big deal, but it’s the first time it’ll happen. He’s been checking just about every box since the season started.”
The Pirates selected Skenes with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 MLB Draft. The LSU product has been widely heralded as the best pitching prospect to come out of the college ranks since Stephen Strasburg in 2009.
MLB Pipeline has Skenes ranked as the No. 3 prospect and No. 1 pitching prospect in all of baseball. His fastball is graded at an 80, his slider earned a 70, his changeup scored a 55 and he was given a 60 in control.
The 21-year-old currently owns a 0.78 ERA, 0.870 WHIP and 16.0 strikeouts per nine innings in Triple-A. At LSU last season, Skenes went 13-2 with a 1.69 ERA, 0.750 WHIP and 15.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
Skenes turns 22 on May 29. He may just be able to celebrate his birthday in the majors, at least based on the most recent rumblings.
