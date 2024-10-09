Pittsburgh Pirates Top Prospect Appears to Dodge Serious Injury in Arizona Fall League
Pittsburgh Pirates top prospect Termarr Johnson appears to have dodged serious injury on Tuesday while playing in the Arizona Fall League.
Jack Sommers, who works for Diamondbacks on SI, is covering the AFL and reported that Johnson left Tuesday's game with a foot or ankle injury.
Termarr Johnson, (Pittsburgh Pirates) just had to be carried off the field, unable to put any weight on his right foot. He injured it swinging through a pitch. Could be his ankle, but no official report from team.
However, Johnson was seen dancing on the field afterwards, meaning that all systems appear to be a go. That said, it's still a situation worth monitoring.
Johnson is currently ranked as the No. 3 prospect in the Pirates system and the No. 75 prospect in baseball, according to MLB Pipeline.
The 20-year-old infielder played 110 games this year at High-A before playing 14 at Double-A Altoona. Between the two levels, he hit .237 with a .366 on-base percentage. Johnson hit 15 homers and stole 22 bases.
The following comes from a portion of his MLB.com prospect profile:
A shortstop as an amateur, Johnson has settled in professionally at second base and should be just fine at the keystone with decent range, hands and enough arm. His bat will carry him to the big leagues and there’s excitement about what he can do, assuming health, to live up to his Draft billing.
He was taken with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2021 MLB Draft out of the Georgia high school ranks.
