Pittsburgh Pirates Trade Intriguing Righty to Los Angeles Angels

After being designated for assignment by the Pittsburgh Pirates, pitcher Roansy Contreras has been dealt to the Los Angeles Angels.

Apr 19, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates relief pitcher Roansy Contreras
After being designated for assignment recently, pitcher Roansy Conteras has been traded to the Los Angeles Angels by the Pittsburgh Pirates.

The report from came from Alex Stumpf of MLB.com:

Sources: Pirates have traded RHP Roansy Contreras to the Angels. Contreras was designated for assignment Saturday

A later report indicated that the Pirates received cash in the deal. This is the second pitcher the Pirates have lost in as many days as veteran lefty Eric Lauer opted out of his deal and became a free agent.

The 24-year-old Contreras is a worthwhile gamble for the Halos. He's under control through the 2028 season, is just 24, and already has major league experience. He made his debut in 2021 and is 9-12 lifetime with a 4.83 ERA. He won five games back in the 2022 season and has made 30 starts throughout his career.

This year, he served exclusively as a reliever with the Pirates, so it's not known yet where the Angels will deploy him. Conteras pitched in 12 games this season with a 4.41 ERA, striking out 16 batters in 16.1 innings. The Pirates now have Jared Jones and Paul Skenes up at the big league level, so there's been less room for Contreras in the rotation, and now even on the 40-man roster.

The Pirates are 19-25 on the season entering play on Thursday. They'll take on the Chicago Cubs as part of a limited slate of Thursday games. First pitch is set for 7:40 p.m. ET as Jones pitches against Cubs' lefty Justin Steele.

