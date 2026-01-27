Latest Sandy Alcántara Report Could Disrupt MLB Trade Block

Who will be the next big-name pitcher on the move?

So far this offseason, we've seen Dylan Cease, Ranger Suárez, Michael King, Tatsuya Imai, Merrill Kelly and Cody Ponce land deals in free agency, among others. Right now, the top remaining starter in free agency is Framber Valdez, along with Lucas Giolito and Zac Gallen, among others.

We've seen a handful of starters traded as well, including Sonny Gray, Johan Oviedo, Ryan Weathers, Edward Cabrera and Freddy Peralta, among others. If there are teams still looking for pitching, there are options available in free agency, as noted above. Also, The Athletic's Jim Bowden mentioned Sandy Alcántara as a hurler who could be moved before Spring Training and specifically mentioned the Baltimore Orioles, San Diego Padres and San Francisco Giants.

Who could be traded next?

Sep 26, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Marlins starting pitcher Sandy Alcantara (22) returns to the dugout against the New York Mets during the fourth inning at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

"Sandy Alcántara, RHP, Miami Marlins," Bowden wrote. "Alcantara won the NL Cy Young Award in 2022 and made his second All-Star team before undergoing Tommy John surgery in October 2023, which led to him missing the entire 2024 campaign. He then returned in 2025 to make 31 starts, finishing with an 11-12 record and FIP of 4.28. I expect him to be much improved another year removed from the surgery, which will only increase his trade value.

"He’s signed through the 2026 season and his contract includes a club option worth $21 million for 2027. Given the Marlins’ budget constraints, it’s likely he’s traded at some point between now and the trade deadline, or at the very least by next offseason. If he has a dominant spring training and looks closer to his 2022 self, then I believe he will be moved by Opening Day. He’s a potential game-changer for teams such as the Orioles, Padres and Giants if either acquires him."

Alcántara is a former Cy Young Award winner and is a two-time All-Star. If the Miami Marlins made him available, he's the type of pitcher that could shake up the market. He was widely discussed ahead of the trade deadline, but remained in Miami.

Spring Training is just a few weeks away and we should start to see another flurry of moves before it arrives. If the trade market is going to heat up again, Alcántara is someone to watch. If not, he'll enter the 2026 season as one of the most intriguing potential trade deadline candidates.

