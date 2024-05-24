Mariners Option Offseason Acquisition to Triple-A in Surprise Roster Move
In a surprise move, the Seattle Mariners have optioned offseason acquisition Luis Urias to Triple-A Tacoma. They've re-called top prospect Jonatan Clase from Tacoma.
From @MarinersPR:
@Mariners Roster Moves:
Jonatan Clase, OF, recalled from Triple-A Tacoma.
Luis Urías, INF, optioned to Triple-A Tacoma.
Read more:
As the team got ready to move on from Eugenio Suarez this past offseason, they acquired Urias to serve as the weak-side platoon at third base with Josh Rojas. Though he's flashed some power, hitting three homers, he's struggled to make contact, hitting just .152. He has 31 strikeouts in 79 official at-bats. In fairness to him, he's had to play against right-handers more than expected considering that Jorge Polanco was out for a week, forcing Rojas into second base duty and Urias into third base duty more often than anticipated.
The 26-year-old native of Mexico was acquired from the Red Sox in a trade for reliever Isaiah Campbell. He's spent parts of seven years in the big leagues with the Padres, Brewers, Red Sox and M's. He hit 23 homers for Milwaukee back in 2021.
As for Clase, this will be his second tour of duty with the M's this season. He hit .222 in 27 at-bats. Armed with elite speed, he stole two bases in his nine games.
Currently ranked the No. 10 prospect in the system, he played in the Futures Game last summer and stole 79 bases in the minors that season. He's hitting just .255 at Tacoma this season with a .376 on-base percentage.
