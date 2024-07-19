Washington Nationals Top Prospect Reportedly Closing in on Major League Debut
According to a report from MASN, Washington Nationals top prospect Dylan Crews is nearing his major league debut.
If and when he does debut, Crews will join James Wood as vaunted Nats prospects to debut in 2024. Wood just debuted a few weeks ago. Crews was the No. 2 overall pick in the draft just last year and was teammates with Paul Skenes at LSU, who just made his major league debut this past May. The duo won a National Championship together with the Tigers.
Per MASN:
Dylan Crews’ eventual debut should be at least as big a deal, maybe more given his stature as the No. 2 pick in the country only one year ago. Though he hasn’t dominated the minors the way Wood did, Crews did get promoted to Triple-A in mid-June. And that is a sign the Nationals are at least willing to consider calling him up to the majors before season’s end. How soon will that be? It seems unlikely it would happen before the trade deadline. But if Thomas is dealt, Crews would make for a logical replacement in the outfield
The Nationals are primed to be sellers at the trade deadline and could outfielders Jesse Winker and Lane Thomas. If they do, there may time for Crews to debut sooner rather than later.
Crews is the No. 4 overall prospect in baseball right now, per MLB.com.
Between Double-A and Triple-A this year, he's hitting .267 with eight homers, 49 RBI, and 20 stolen bases.
The Nationals will host the Cincinnati Reds at 6:45 p.m. ET on Friday.
