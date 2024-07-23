New York Yankees Reportedly Interested in Toronto Blue Jays Reliever Chad Green
The New York Yankees are interested in trading for Toronto Blue Jays relief pitcher Chad Green, MLB Network's Jon Morosi reported Tuesday morning.
Green pitched for the Yankees from 2016 to 2022 before signing a three-year, $23.23 million contract with the Blue Jays ahead of the 2023 campaign. He is under contract through the end of 2025, set to make $10.5 million next season.
The 33-year-old right-hander went 33-22 with a 3.17 ERA, 1.022 WHIP, 11.6 strikeouts per nine innings, 11 saves, 53 holds and an 8.2 WAR across his seven seasons in New York. Between 2017 and 2021, he ranked seventh in the American League with 246 appearances on the mound.
Green underwent Tommy John surgery in June 2022, interrupting his final season in pinstripes and delaying his debut north of the border. He finally joined Toronto's bullpen on Sept. 1, 2023, and he proceeded to go 3-0 with 5.25 ERA, 1.333 WHIP, 12.0 strikeouts per nine innings, two holds and a -0.4 WAR.
The veteran righty came back with a vengeance in 2024, though, putting up some of the best numbers of his career. Green is currently 2-2 with a 1.88 ERA, 0.977 WHIP, seven saves, six holds and a 0.9 WAR.
A week remains before the 2024 MLB Trade Deadline arrives, which doesn't give the Blue Jays much time to decide whether or not they want to sell. However, Toronto sits in dead last in the AL East and 10.0 games back of a Wild Card spot at 45-54, and FanGraphs' latest projections give them just a 1.1% chance to making the postseason.
Green will surely draw plenty of interest if the Blue Jays do wind up punting on this season, and it sounds like the Yankees will be first in line for a reunion.
