2 Eloy Jiménez Landing Spots After Blue Jays DFA

The Toronto Blue Jays got a big piece back in the mix on Wednesday in four-time All-Star George Springer.

Springer was on the 10-Day Injured List and was activated by the club on Wednesday afternoon. In the process, Toronto designated former Silver Slugger Award winner Eloy Jiménez for assignment, despite a bounce-back season so far.

"Roster Moves: OF George Springer reinstated from 10-day IL and will be active today," the Blue Jays announced. "1B/OF Eloy Jiménez designated for assignment."

Before being designated for assignment, Jiménez was slashing .290/.343/.290 with a .633 OPS, three RBIs, three walks, and two runs scored in 12 games played for Toronto. While he doesn't have big power numbers right now, that production certainly is worth a flier right now for another team. Here are two teams that should look into bringing Jiménez to town.

New York Mets

Aug 8, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; A New York Mets hat and glove in the dugout in the second inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

The Mets are all sorts of a mess right now. New York is 10-19 on the season so far. Jorge Polanco was brought in to come and help the club over at first base after letting Pete Alonso walk in free agency. Right now, he's on the Injured List. Jiménez got some time at first base down in Triple-A in the Blue Jays' organization. If the Mets are looking for someone to come in and at least have the potential to add more firepower to the club, even off the bench, Jiménez is just 29 years old and could help. Again, he was hitting .290 in the majors before being DFA'd on Wednesday. That in itself would be positive for New York.

San Diego Padres

May 24, 2023; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; San Diego Padres hats in the dugout during the game against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-Imagn Images | Brad Mills-Imagn Images

The Padres are one of the best overall teams in baseball right now. San Diego is 19-10 on the season and is just a half-game behind the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League West. While this is the case, the Padres are tied for 22nd in the league with just 27 homers on the season so far through 29 games. Adding a guy like Jiménez would give the Padres another depth option with upside at a cheap cost. He hasn't hit a homer yet this season, but this is a guy who had 31 homers back in 2019 and then at least 10 long balls every season from 2020 through 2023. The power potential is there and he has gotten on base at a good clip this season. He can help a contender.