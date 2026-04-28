Struggling Guardians Call Up Top Prospect Travis Bazzana to Take Over at Second

Travis Bazzana, the 23-year-old Australian second baseman and No. 1 pick in the 2024 MLB draft, is headed to Cleveland, as the Guardians have called up their top prospect, according to multiple reports. Bazzana was the first second baseman ever selected with the first pick in the MLB draft, and now he's going to make his MLB debut.

Bazzana led the Pac-12 in batting average, on-base percentage, slugging percentage, home runs, walks and runs on his way to being named conference player of the year in '24. He also owns the Oregon State Beavers' single-season and career home run records.

After being drafted, Bazzana moved through the Guardians' farm system quickly. Last year, he moved from rookie ball to AA and then AAA. After hitting one home run in 17 plate appearances while representing his home country in the WBC, he has had 27 hits, 10 RBIs and eight stolen bases in 24 games with the Columbus Clippers this season, posting a slash line of .287/.422/.511.

The Guardians are bringing up Bazzana in hopes that he can give the team an offensive spark. The group is 19th in runs scored and OBP this season, and has now lost five of its last seven games, scoring nine total runs in those five losses.

Brayan Rocchio started the season as the team's second baseman, but moved to shortstop with Gabriel Arias on the DL. Juan Brito stepped in for Rocchio and has started 14 games at second for Cleveland. During a loss to the Blue Jays on Sunday, Brito hit No. 7 in the lineup and Rocchio hit last.

Things have recently turned on the field for Brito, as well. He committed two costly errors in recent games that had the local press wondering how long the team could wait to call up Bazzana.

Now the wait is over, service time be damned. The Guardians are 15-15 and find themselves right in the thick of a tightly packed AL Central. Heading into Monday's games, only 3.5 games separated the first-place Tigers and last-place Royals.

So, a month into the season, the Guardians haven't lit the world on fire, but there are a lot of games left to play. And if Bazzana pans out, the team could be headed back to the playoffs for the third straight season.

It could also set Bazzana up for a big payday if recent history is any indication. Detroit recently gave rookie Kevin McGonigle a $150 million deal after just 17 games. And a couple of weeks prior to that deal, the Pirates called up Konnor Griffin—the No. 9 pick in Bazzana's draft—and immediately signed him to a nine-year, $140 million contract extension.

At the very least, it's Bazzana's turn to take the field.

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