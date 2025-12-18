2 Free Agent Fits If Bo Bichette Shifts To Second Base In 2026

Bo Bichette is one of the top free agents still available as the holiday season rolls in. He helped get the Toronto Blue Jays to their first World Series since 1993 this past fall.

Interestingly, Bichette actually played more second base after being activated for the Fall Classic, and he performed quite well at the position, which has led teams to scout him out as their next option there.

There aren’t a lot of second base options in free agency, but Bichette helps strengthen the market. If he moves to second base full-time, here are two teams that could be in on him.

Arizona Diamondbacks

Sep 28, 2025; San Diego, California, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte (4) hits a solo home run during the first inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images | Denis Poroy-Imagn Images

The Diamondbacks would make sense if they trade Ketel Marte, and that seems like a very strong possibility.

This would allow them to remain competitive but also capitalize on the value of one of their top assets to land Major League ready starting pitching. They may be an unlikely fit for him, but Ken Rosenthal reported that they have interest in Alex Bregman.

If they are unable to land Bregman, then Bichette would be a good fallback option that could boost their lineup and fill the void left by a potential Marte trade.

They managed to sign Corbin Burnes last offseason, so a Bichette signing isn’t out of the question. He would give them the power that they would need to replace Marte if he is traded

Boston Red Sox

Boston Red Sox third baseman Alex Bregman fields his position against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, May 14, 2025. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Red Sox are a team that is showing interest in Marte. They have a hole at second base too.

Boston has not signed a free agent yet this offseason, and if they can’t keep Bregman, Bichette makes sense, and he would allow them to have Trevor Story at shortstop and move Kristian Campbell around the diamond.

It also would be a good way for Boston to stick it to the Blue Jays, stealing a star away from their division rival, and it could help them ascend to the top of the American League East in 2026.

It will be interesting to see what Boston does in free agency, but if they want to go big, signing Bichette to play second base is certainly not a bad approach. The Red Sox have money to spend, and it’s time to flex their payroll muscle.

