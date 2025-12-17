Two Landing Spots For Ketel Marte After Alex Bregman, D-Backs News

Ketel Marte is one of the top trade chips available on the market this offseason. The Arizona Diamondbacks are reportedly willing to move him as long as they receive Major League ready starting pitching in return.

However, with the recent news that Alex Bregman is on the Diamondbacks’ radar, that could increase the chances that Marte is dealt, and it should be interesting to see if that gets his market going soon.

A lot of teams will be interested in Marte as they try to make a push for the postseason in 2026. Here are two potential spots that make sense.

Boston Red Sox

Boston Red Sox third baseman Alex Bregman bats against the Detroit Tigers during the first inning at Comerica Park, May 14, 2025. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Red Sox are one of the teams interested in Marte. They can play him at second base and move Kristian Campbell around the diamond if they make this potential trade.

Marte hit .283 with 28 home runs and an .893 OPS during the regular season, so he could fill the power void left by Bregman’s free agency. This would then open the door for Arizona to try to sign Bregman.

But Marte is a switch-hitter with power and a solid glove and can check that box for the Red Sox as they focus on trying to make a deeper postseason run after their Wild Card Series loss. They have the prospects to pull off a deal.

Seattle Mariners

Oct 20, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Seattle Mariners second baseman Jorge Polanco (7) warms up before game seven of the ALCS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images | Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images

Perhaps Marte’s former team could make a play for him this offseason. They are in on Brendan Donovan of the St. Louis Cardinals, but if that doesn’t work out, Marte could be their best bet in terms of trade targets.

Seattle has shown interest in the veteran slugger. He began his career with the Mariners in 2015 and was there until being traded prior to 2017.

The Mariners also lost Jorge Polanco in free agency, so Marte is a good fallback option to replace him, and would give Seattle the proven bat they need in order to contend for a World Series title in 2026.

The Mariners were one win away from a trip to the World Series this fall. They brought back Josh Naylor, but they need one more big presence in their lineup to take the next step and get closer to where they want to be, and Marte is an ideal fit.

