2 Managers on the Hot Seat After Phillies Fire Manager Rob Thomson

Last week, the Boston Red Sox made the shocking decision to fire their manager, Alex Cora, after a horrendous start to the season. While firing a manager is commonplace in MLB, it's a bit odd to see it happen so early. The biggest head-scratching decision was the Red Sox's decision to fire a slew of other coaches, too.

On Tuesday, the Philadelphia Phillies joined the Red Sox and opted to fire their manager, Rob Thomson, after a 9-19 start to the season. The Phillies are one of only two teams in the league without double-digit wins this year.

"The Phillies have fired manager Rob Thomson, sources told The Athletic. Don Mattingly will be interim manager," Matt Gelb of The Athletic wrote in a post to X on Tuesday.

The Phillies and Red Sox came into the season with high expectations, but they're struggling. Firing their managers might not fix the problems, but it's a step in the direction of change.

There are a few other teams around the league that could fire their managers, too. Which managers are on the hot seat after Thomson's firing?

Houston Astros manager Joe Espada

Apr 25, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros manager Joe Espada talks with home plate umpire Dan Iassogna after first baseman Christian Walker (8) stikes out during the fourth inning against the New York Yankees at Daikin Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Joe Espada has been the manager of the Houston Astros for three years and has yet to win a postseason game. After making the postseason in 2024, Espada and the Astros had a monumental collapse last season, which saw them lose the division and the postseason to the Seattle Mariners. That alone could have been a fireable offense in Houston.

This season, the Astros are struggling at 11-18. They're one of the worst teams in the league despite having quite a bit of talent. While the front office is still backing Espada, he's likely sitting on the hot seat right now. If he doesn't right the ship in the near future, he could be fired, too.

New York Mets manager Carlos Mendoza

Apr 21, 2026; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets manager Carlos Mendoza (64) returns to the dugout after making a pitching change in the ninth inning against the Minnesota Twins at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

New York Mets manager Carlos Mendoza is sitting on the hottest seat, though.

The Mets have put together a loaded roster with talent across the board, but Mendoza hasn't been able to win with it. In fact, he missed the postseason last year to the Cincinnati Reds after the Mets signed Juan Soto to a deal worth nearly $1 billion.

This year, the Mets are one of the worst teams in the league, and they're not showing much hope. Mendoza is likely on a short leash right now. It would be shocking to see him remain with the team for much longer unless they turn it around in a big way.