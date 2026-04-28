2 Managers on the Hot Seat After Phillies Fire Manager Rob Thomson
Last week, the Boston Red Sox made the shocking decision to fire their manager, Alex Cora, after a horrendous start to the season. While firing a manager is commonplace in MLB, it's a bit odd to see it happen so early. The biggest head-scratching decision was the Red Sox's decision to fire a slew of other coaches, too.
On Tuesday, the Philadelphia Phillies joined the Red Sox and opted to fire their manager, Rob Thomson, after a 9-19 start to the season. The Phillies are one of only two teams in the league without double-digit wins this year.
"The Phillies have fired manager Rob Thomson, sources told The Athletic. Don Mattingly will be interim manager," Matt Gelb of The Athletic wrote in a post to X on Tuesday.
The Phillies and Red Sox came into the season with high expectations, but they're struggling. Firing their managers might not fix the problems, but it's a step in the direction of change.
There are a few other teams around the league that could fire their managers, too. Which managers are on the hot seat after Thomson's firing?
Houston Astros manager Joe Espada
Joe Espada has been the manager of the Houston Astros for three years and has yet to win a postseason game. After making the postseason in 2024, Espada and the Astros had a monumental collapse last season, which saw them lose the division and the postseason to the Seattle Mariners. That alone could have been a fireable offense in Houston.
This season, the Astros are struggling at 11-18. They're one of the worst teams in the league despite having quite a bit of talent. While the front office is still backing Espada, he's likely sitting on the hot seat right now. If he doesn't right the ship in the near future, he could be fired, too.
New York Mets manager Carlos Mendoza
New York Mets manager Carlos Mendoza is sitting on the hottest seat, though.
The Mets have put together a loaded roster with talent across the board, but Mendoza hasn't been able to win with it. In fact, he missed the postseason last year to the Cincinnati Reds after the Mets signed Juan Soto to a deal worth nearly $1 billion.
This year, the Mets are one of the worst teams in the league, and they're not showing much hope. Mendoza is likely on a short leash right now. It would be shocking to see him remain with the team for much longer unless they turn it around in a big way.
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Zach Pressnell has experience covering all major US sports at both the professional and collegiate levels. He’s produced content for FanSided, Blog Red Machine, The Game Haus, Bethany College Athletics and the Bethany College online newspaper. He graduated from Bethany College (WV) with a degree in Communications and Media Arts, specializing in Sports Journalism. Pressnell was also a four-year member of the baseball team where he earned himself All-PAC recognition as a pitcher (and a cool Tommy John surgery scar). Now, Pressnell specializes in NFL and MLB coverage for Sports Illustrated’s “OnSI” network among others. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding Fastball On SI, please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@moreviewsmedia.com