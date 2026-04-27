Two Managers on the Chopping Block after Alex Cora's Dismissal

On Saturday, the Boston Red Sox made some surprising moves with their coaching staff. The biggest shock was the firing of manager Alex Cora. Boston is off to an 11-17 start and sits seven games back in the American League East.

However, Cora likely won't be the last manager fired this season. There are a lot of teams that are struggling right now and could ultimately benefit from making managerial changes. It should be an interesting couple of weeks as teams decide what to do, but Cora is unlikely to be the only casualty.

Here are two managers that are likely on the chopping block after rough starts from their teams.

Joe Espada

Apr 17, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros manager Joe Espada talks with a player in the dugout before the game against the St. Louis Cardinals at Daikin Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

The Houston Astros are currently 11-18, which is good for the worst record in the American League. It's also worth noting that the Astros have not had a lot of success under Espada.

They were knocked out in the wild card round in 2024, Espada's first season at the helm, and last year, while they won 87 games, they still narrowly missed the postseason. Now that Houston is off to a rough start in 2026, it wouldn't be a surprise to see them go a different direction in terms of their manager.

Espada replaced Dusty Baker, who guided Houston to a World Series title, but they just haven't had the same success since Baker left.

Carlos Mendoza

Apr 18, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; New York Mets manager Carlos Mendoza (64) makes a pitching change against the Chicago Cubs during the sixth inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

The New York Mets recently had a 12-game losing streak. They also suffered an epic collapse in the second half last season that ultimately cost them a spot in the playoffs. Though Mendoza helped the Mets overcome a dreadful start in 2024 and led them to the National League Championship Series, there are reasons for skepticism.

To be fair, the Mets were without Juan Soto for a time, and now Francisco Lindor is on the shelf. However, with the talent on New York's roster, the fact that they are struggling this badly is a major concern.

At 9-19, they are tied for the worst record in Major League Baseball, and if they cannot turn their season around quickly, then it might make sense for them to pull the plug on Mendoza and go a different direction.

2026 hasn't been pretty for the Mets, but firing Mendoza might be the quickest way for them to invoke some changes and get some fresh voices leading the way for the rest of the season.