2 Michael Harris II Replacements If Braves Outfielder Misses Time

The Atlanta Braves had a bit of an injury scare on Wednesday.

Red-hot outfielder Michael Harris II was forced to exit the club's contest against the Washington Nationals in the seventh inning with what Atlanta called "left quad tightness."

"OF Michael Harris II was removed as a precaution from today’s game with left quad tightness," the Braves announced on X.

The Braves entered the day with the best record in baseball at 17-8 and Harris is a big reason why. There are few players in baseball hotter than the 25-year-old. Over the last six games, Harris has slashed .526/.571/1.211 with four homers and seven RBIs. That's the type of production no team wants to lose from its lineup. He was good on Thursday before going down as well. Harris was 3-for-4 when he exited the contest against Washington.

As of writing, the Braves haven't made any announcement of whether Harris will need to miss time. If he does, there are a few free agents out there that still could be of interest to any team, including Atlanta.

Jesse Winker

May 1, 2025; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets designated hitter Jesse Winker (3) runs out a double against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the eighth inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Winker is a one-time All-Star and is a career .261 hitter in nine big league seasons. He spent part of the 2025 season in the big leagues with the New York Mets. He appeared in 26 games and slashed .229/.309/.400 with one homer, 10 RBIs, one stolen base, nine walks, five doubles and eight runs scored. At just 32 years old, he would be an intriguing lottery ticket if he wants to continue playing. In 2024, he slashed .253/.360/.405 with 14 homers, 58 RBIs and 14 stolen bases in 145 games played as a member of the Washington Nationals and Mets.

Hunter Renfroe

May 8, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals right fielder Hunter Renfroe (16) bats against the Chicago White Sox at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Hunter Renfroe is a 10-year big leaguer with 192 homers under his belt in 996 games played. He's a career .236 hitter who has played all three outfield positions throughout his career. In 2025, he played in 35 games with the Kansas City Royals and struggled, though, slashing .182/.241/.242. He's 34 years old now. Unsurprisingly, the free agent market isn't overtly deep right now. So, Renfroe is one of the better options out there for the taking.

There are a handful of talented free agents out there right now. For example, Lucas Giolito inked a deal with the San Diego Padres on Wednesday. But the outfield market is thin. Winker or Renfroe would be the best bets. Max Kepler would be, but he's suspended for 80 games due to PEDs.