Mets Collapse Hits Historic Low With 12th Straight Loss

If you're a New York Mets fan, these last few weeks likely haven't been great for you.

New York, which has the second-highest payroll in the league at just over $381 million, just can't get out of its own way. The Mets held a 3-0 lead on Tuesday against the Minnesota Twins, but squandered it and ended up losing 5-3. The loss was the Mets' 12th in a row, which is the highest total for the club since 2002, according to USA Today's Bob Nightengale.

"The New York Mets, who were cruising with a 3-0 lead and pitching a no-hitter at one point, wind up losing again, 5-3, to the Minnesota Twins," Nightengale wrote. "That is their 12th loss in a row, their longest since 2002."

The Mets Are Struggling Right Now

Apr 17, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; New York Mets manager Carlos Mendoza (64) speaks before a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

In comparison, the second-longest losing streak in Major League Baseball right now is eight, which has been done by the Kansas City Royals. The Philadelphia Phillies entered the day on Tuesday sporting a six-game losing streak themselves.

New York is in last place in the National League East at 7-16. In comparison, the Atlanta Braves entered the day on Tuesday with a 16-8 record followed by the Miami Marlins at 11-2, the Washington Nationals at 11-3, and the Phillies at 8-14. Overall, the NL East hasn't lived up to expectations so far this season. The Braves have been great, but everyone else has been inconsistent. The Marlins, at least, have played better than expected.

Right now, we're seeing a Mets team that is spiraling out of control. On the bright side, Juan Soto is expected to return on Wednesday. The Mets surely need him, but one player isn't going to solve a 12-game losing streak. Something needs to be done if the Mets want to try to turn things around and make a run in the NL East. Fortunately for the Mets, no one in the division has really run away, outside of Atlanta.

Unfortunately for the Mets, we're witnessing a historic cold streak right now. Again, the return of Soto will help. But the Mets need more. Simply put, they have been unlucky. Even on Tuesday. Nolan McLean was perfect through five innings. The Twins got their first hit in the sixth inning and then things unraveled to the tune of the longest losing streak for the organization since 2002. Wednesday is another day. The Mets will have a chance to bounce back against the Twins.