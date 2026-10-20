2 Takeaways From Brewers-Rays World Series Matchup

The 2026 World Series matchup is set. The Milwaukee Brewers will take on the Tampa Bay Rays in a battle between two franchises that have never won a title. The Brewers lost in 1982, while the Rays came up short in 2008 and 2020.

One of the two teams will experience the thrill of winning it all, the other the greatest heartbreak any MLB player will ever feel. For the first time since 2024, there will be a new World Champion.

It will also mark the second time since 2017 that a team not in the top 10 in payroll will win it all. The other example is the 2021 Atlanta Braves, who ranked 13th in Competitive Balance Tax payroll that season.

Small Market Clubs Highlight 2026 World Series Matchup

The series also represents how a small-market club can build a roster that can win in both the regular season and postseason. With payrolls of $154.7 million and $112.9 million, per Cot's Contracts, both the Brewers and Rays are frugal spenders. Both teams led their respective leagues in wins and had very little difficulty getting to the World Series.

This comes ahead of talks of whether MLB needs a salary cap and floor to keep the game competitive. The 2026 season is a datapoint that suggests that with the right process, a small-market team can have success.

The postseason can be a crapshoot at times. A 162-game season can be quickly invalidated by what happens in a three-, five-, or seven-game series. But so far in this postseason, the team with the better regular-season record has won the series through the championship round. The White Sox were the closest team to pulling off an upset, but they were only separated by one win from the Cleveland Guardians.

The World Series will feature a 103-win team taking on a 98-win team. It'll mark the third time in the Wild Card era (since 1995) that the NL and AL champion combined for 200 wins. The previous two instances were in 1998 (Yankees vs. Padres) and 2017 (Dodgers vs. Astros). Other organizations will study how the two teams got there and see what they can implement moving forward.

Brewers-Rays World Series Offers Plenty of Intriguing Storylines

Despite two small-market clubs with modest payrolls, this series doesn't lack for star power or storylines. Jacob Misiorowski and his 105 MPH fastball are appointment television every time he takes the mound. He'll get to go against one of the brightest young bats in Junior Caminero and a Rays team that's difficult to strike out.

The other main subplot is the Rays rotation. Drew Rasmussen and Freddy Peralta played a key role in the postseason. The two were traded away by the Brewers, in 2021 and 2026 respectively. The right-handers started in five of the Rays' seven postseason wins.

How Rasmuseen and Peralta do, especially if they start at American Family Field, will certainly be used as a talking point about the Brewers. Both pitchers debuted for Milwaukee before getting dealt. Rasmussen was dealt for shortstop Willy Adames, who amassed 14.0 bWAR with the Brewers. Peralta was sent to the Mets for a pair of prospects, then later moved to the Rays in a separate trade.

The projecting starting pitcher matchup for Game 1 should be the most exciting. Misiorowski will face Rasmussen in a battle of baseball's best pitchers. The Brewers ace will easily win the National League Cy Young Award, if not unanimously, and the Rays ace should be a finalist in the American League.

But perhaps the biggest story people will be watching is how a small-market club toppled the biggest spenders in the league. The Brewers easily dispatched the Dodgers in the NLCS, despite being outspent nearly 3:1 in player payroll. The Rays did the same with the Yankees in the ALDS.

In that regard, it shows that a small-market team has a blueprint to being a successful team. It puts pressure on similar clubs to get their act in order. Especially with a protracted labor dispute likely to dominate the upcoming offseason, one in which the economics of spending will be discussed ad naseum.