2 Teams That May Be Turning a Corner After Slow Starts

The 2026 season is now in full swing. So far, it has been a treat, with some big surprises taking place in terms of who is contending and who is not. But the beauty of baseball is that anything can happen over the course of a long season.

Some teams that were expected to do well after reaching the postseason in 2025 have started slow, which puts their status as contenders for 2026 in doubt. However, some teams are starting to play a little better and get back to their potential despite slow starts. Here are two teams that could be turning the corner.

Philadelphia Phillies

Apr 29, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies interim manager Don Mattingly before a game against the San Francisco Giants at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

The Phillies had a nine-game losing streak and had fallen to the bottom of the National League East. Ultimately, this resulted in them firing their manager, Rob Thomson, who had taken them to the World Series in 2022.

Since firing Thomson though, the Phillies have gone 7-1, and while they still are four games below .500, they are now at least in second place in the NL East behind the Atlanta Braves. While they are still 9 1/2 games out of first, they are only four games out in the NL wild card race.

Switching managers appears to have helped, as they are playing much better under interim skipper Don Mattingly, so it will be interesting to see if they can keep it up and find their way back into contention.

Boston Red Sox

May 2, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox interim manager Chad Tracy (17) stands in the dugout before a game against the Houston Astros at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

It would have been easy to write off the Red Sox after they fired manager Alex Cora and five other coaches. At the time, they were 10-17.

Since the changes were made, they haven't been dominant, but they have gone 5-4 and have come to within six games of .500, which is manageable at this time of the year, especially with how weak the American League has been.

Boston has won six of its last 10 games and sits just two games back of the final AL wild card spot. Because that race is so tight, it will be interesting to watch. The Red Sox are playing better and still have a chance to make it to the postseason with so much time left in the year.

The New York Yankees and Tampa Bay Rays are in the top two spots, but Boston is still alive in the wild card hunt. The managerial change may be helping them after a slow start.