2022-2023 Hot Stove: MLB Free Agency Begins November 10

With the Houston Astros winning their second World Series title in franchise history Saturday night, the Major League Baseball offseason began on Sunday.

As of 9:00 a.m. ET Sunday, 131 players became free agents, and more will enter free agency after players and clubs make decisions on their player and team options. Even more players will hit the free agent market after some players are not tendered a contract.

Teams have an opportunity to extend a qualifying offer to their players by Thursday, Nov. 10. Free agency begins that same day, as players are free to negotiate and sign with any team they please.

Clubs have until Nov. 18 to tender pre-arbitration and arbitration-eligible players a contract for the 2023 season by this date. Players that do not receive a contract offer and are 'non-tendered' become free agents immediately.

The following players from each team became free agents Sunday morning:

Arizona Diamondbacks: None

Atlanta Braves (9): Ehire Adrianza, Jesse Chavez, Adam Duvall, Robbie Grossman, Jay Jackson, Luke Jackson, Darren O'Day, Dansby Swanson

Baltimore Orioles (3): Jesus Aguilar, Robinson Chirinos, Rougned Odor

Boston Red Sox (5): Nathan Eovaldi, Rich Hill, J.D. Martinez, Matt Strahm, Michael Wacha

Chicago Cubs (2): Wade Miley, Willson Contreras

Chicago White Sox (4): Jose Abreu, Elvis Andrus, Johnny Cueto, Vince Velasquez

Cincinnati Reds (5): Chase Anderson, Austin Romine, Donovan Solano, Hunter Strickland, Justin Wilson

Cleveland Guardians (1): Austin Hedges

Colorado Rockies (5): Alex Colome, Carlos Estevez, Jose Iglesias, Chad Kuhl, Jose Urena

Detroit Tigers (2): Tucker Barnhart, Daniel Norris

Houston Astros (6): Michael Brantley, Jason Castro, Aledmys Diaz, Yuli Gurriel, Rafael Montero, Christian Vazquez

Kansas City Royals (1): Zack Greinke

Los Angeles Angels (4): Archie Bradley, Matt Duffy, Michael Lorenzen, Kurt Suzuki

Los Angeles Dodgers (10): Tyler Anderson, Joey Gallo, Andrew Heaney, Tommy Kahnle, Clayton Kershaw, Craig Kimbrel, Chris Martin, Kevin Pillar, David Price, Trea Turner

Miami Marlins: None

Milwaukee Brewers (6): Josh Lindblom, Andrew McCutchen, Omar Narvaez, Jace Peterson, Taylor Rogers, Trevor Rosenthal

Minnesota Twins (5): Michael Fulmer, Billy Hamilton, Sandy Leon, Aaron Sanchez, Gary Sanchez

New York Mets (9): Edwin Diaz, Tommy Hunter, Seth Lugo, Trevor May, Tyler Naquin, Brandon Nimmo, Adam Ottavino, Joely Rodriguez, Trevor Williams

New York Yankees (9): Andrew Benintendi, Zack Britton, Matt Carpenter, Miguel Castro, Aroldis Chapman, Marwin Gonzalez, Chad Green, Aaron Judge, Jameson Taillon

Oakland Athletics (2): Chad Pinder, Stephen Vogt

Philadelphia Phillies (6): Chris Devenski, Kyle Gibson, Brad Hand, Corey Knebel, David Robertson, Noah Syndergaard

Pittsburgh Pirates (2): Ben Gamel, Roberto Perez

St. Louis Cardinals (2): Corey Dickerson, Jose Quintana

San Diego Padres (6): Josh Bell, Mike Clevinger, Brandon Drury, Pierce Johnson, Sean Manaea, Craig Stammen

San Francisco Giants (4): Jose Alvarez, Brandon Belt, Shelby Miller, Joc Pederson

Seattle Mariners (5): Matthew Boyd, Curt Casali, Adam Frazier, Mitch Haniger, Carlos Santana

Tampa Bay Rays (3): Corey Kluber, David Peralta, Mike Zunino

