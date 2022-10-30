2022 MLB Awards: Fielding Bible Award Winners Named

Last week, Rawlings revealed the American League and National League Gold Glove Award finalists for the 2022 Major League Baseball season.

Thursday, the Fielding Bible Award winners were announced. A panel of 17 baseball sabermetrically-inclined experts voted to determine the best fielder at each position.

These awards are not league-specific. Think of it similar to the National Football League's All-Pro Team. There is not a Fielding Bible Award winner for each league, but rather for both leagues, as the Awards attempt to recognize the best defensive player at each position, in Major League Baseball.

The Cleveland Guardians were the only team to have more that one player win a Fielding Bible Award in 2022, as both left fielder Steven Kwan and center fielder Myles Straw took home the hardware.

Only two players on this year's awards list had won a Fielding Bible Award before 2022, Los Angeles Dodgers right fielder Mookie Betts and St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado.

Arenado won his fifth Fielding Bible Award at third base in 2022, previously earning the honor in 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2020.

Betts also won his fifth Fielding Bible Award in right field in 2022, after earning the honor in 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2020.

Beyond Betts and Arenado, the other eight players who won a Fielding Bible Award in 2022, did so for the first time in their career.

Here's a look at this year's Fielding Bible Award winners list:

Pitcher — Ranger Suarez, Philadelphia Phillies

Catcher — Jose Trevino, New York Yankees

First Base — Christian Walker, Arizona Diamondbacks

Second Base — Brendan Rodgers, Colorado Rockies

Third Base — Jorge Mateo, Baltimore Orioles

Left Field — Steven Kwan, Cleveland Guardians

Center Field — Myles Straw, Cleveland Guardians

Right Field — Mookie Betts, Los Angeles Dodgers

Multi-Position — Tommy Edman, St. Louis Cardinals

