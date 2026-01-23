Mariners' Eugenio Suárez Linked to Reunion With Shocking NL Contender

Seattle Mariners slugger Eugenio Suárez is one of the best players left in free agency right now, but because of his defense and age, he's not expected to sign a big contract. Instead, he could sign a one- or two-year deal worth around $20 million per season.

The Mariners are a potential landing spot for the slugger at this point, but there are plenty of other teams that would benefit from adding him, too.

The Pittsburgh Pirates have been closely linked to Suárez for weeks. The Boston Red Sox make a lot of sense as a suitor, too.

Bleacher Report's Tim Kelly recently suggested the Cincinnati Reds could double back and look to reunite with Suárez in free agency this offseason. Suárez played seven seasons with the Reds from 2015 to 2021.

Reds could make a big move for Eugenio Suárez this winter

Oct 20, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Seattle Mariners third baseman Eugenio Suarez (28) hits a single against the Toronto Blue Jays in the second inning during game seven of the ALCS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images | John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

"The Reds missed out on signing hometown slugger Kyle Schwarber, who ultimately went back to the Phillies on a five-year, $150 million contract in December," Kelly wrote. "That hasn't changed the need for a middle-of-the-order veteran.

"Perhaps then, the Reds could circle back to Suárez, who hit 189 home runs as a member of their team from 2015-2021. He could help them to return to the postseason for a second year in a row, and once again playing his home games at Great American Ball Park would allow Suárez—who is currently sitting on 325 homers—to run up his career totals."

The Reds have Ke'Bryan Hayes at third base and there's seemingly no chance he's moved out of the lineup because of his defense. But that doesn't mean they couldn't add Suárez.

The Reds need a designated hitter and a first baseman. Spencer Steer is a solid defensive first baseman, but he doesn't have much pop in his bat. The Reds could move him to the outfield, where he's played on occasion. Sal Stewart is one of the best first base prospects in the league, but he can also slot in as the designated hitter.

Suárez could split time between first base, third base, and designated hitter for the Reds. The fit would work better than it seems on the surface.

