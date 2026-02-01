Red Sox, Mariners Running Out of Infield Options After Reds Latest Move

The Boston Red Sox and Seattle Mariners have been in the market for infielders for most of the offseason, but neither team has made the big addition that the fan bases want to see.

The Red Sox lost Alex Bregman to the Chicago Cubs in free agency and haven't worked to replace him. They've whiffed on a few of the top options and haven't been left with much on the market.

Seattle lost Jorge Polanco to the New York Mets in free agency. On Sunday, they lost another infielder to the Cincinnati Reds.

According to ESPN's Jeff Passan, the Reds and former Mariners infielder Eugenio Suárez agreed to a one-year, $15 million deal. Suárez was seemingly a target of the Mariners and Red Sox before landing with the Reds.

Red Sox, Mariners need to make moves after Eugenio Suárez whiff

Oct 20, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Seattle Mariners third baseman Eugenio Suarez (28) hits a single against the Toronto Blue Jays in the second inning during game seven of the ALCS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images | John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

The infield market is already dry this offseason. Practically every above-average option has come off the board, but with Suárez landing with the Reds, the Red Sox, Mariners, and other infield-needy teams are backed against the wall.

The Mariners have been closely linked to a trade for St. Louis Cardinals infielder Brendan Donovan. Donovan would be the perfect solution to their biggest problem. His defensive versatility would allow him to replace Polanco at second base or Suárez at third base.

The Red Sox have also been linked to Donovan, but they could also make another move for a player like Nico Hoerner if they're willing to part ways with some top prospects. Trading one of their top pitching prospects alongside some other prospects could net them Hoerner.

The Pittsburgh Pirates were very closely linked to Suárez, too. He would have been the perfect addition in the middle of their lineup. This would have given the team the pop they needed to compete for a .500 record next season.

The Reds are reportedly going to use Suárez primarily as a designated hitter alongside top prospect Sal Stewart. Both will likely see time at DH and at first base.

Either way, the teams around the league that need to add infielders are running out of options.

