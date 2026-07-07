3 Contenders Vs. 3 Pretenders Among MLB Division Leaders In July



Not all division leaders are made equal. Fast approaching the 100-game mark of the Major League Baseball season, division leaders are beginning to settle in. But a few of these teams have a much better claim to the title than others.





Tampa Bay Rays

Verdict: Pretender

The Tampa Bay Rays will consider themselves lucky if they finish the season holding onto the No. 1 spot in the AL East.

They are three games above the New York Yankees as of July 7, but their eye-popping home record is not sustainable.

That is not to say that they may not finish the season winning nearly three-quarters of their home games -- as they are now -- because they truly could. However, come playoff time, they’re going to have to beat really good teams on the road. And despite their impressive 52-36 record, they are below .500 when they travel.

Milwaukee Brewers

Verdict: Contender

The Milwaukee Brewers have gotten a lot of flak for their postseason patterns, and deservedly so.

Their lineup does not inspire confidence. It’s hard to win the World Series with a lineup that lacks a true slugger. But the longer I think about it, the longer I become convinced that with this pitching staff, anything is possible.

Their rotation is the best in baseball, and it isn’t close. If Brandon Woodruff can get healthy before the postseason, they’ll have a top-tier three-man rotation and an overwhelmingly strong bullpen. I’ve watched enough baseball to know how far that can take a team.

Seattle Mariners

Verdict: Contender

This is where the hot takes begin.

The Seattle Mariners have looked out of sync this season, but even with their struggles, they have limped into first place in the division.

Off names alone, their lineup has the goods. If the Mariners can find their slugging from last year, they can carve through a very soft American League and earn the World Series berth that eluded them last season.

Atlanta Braves

Verdict: Pretender

I told you I had hot takes.

When the Atlanta Braves are on, they’re the greatest show on turf. Their lineup has pop, and their star arms are unhittable.

But they struggle to stay healthy and lack true depth when big pieces go down. It’s a long season. The Braves are already beat up, and we are hardly halfway there. I can easily see this train running out of steam.

Chicago White Sox

Verdict: Pretender

I mean, come on. It's a cute story, but the Chicago White Sox are not going worst to first in a single season. That's just not how it works.

They are ripping the cover off the ball. They have the third-most home runs in the league. But come playoff time, I do not see this young squad manufacturing runs the old-fashioned way.

But I’ll tell you what, I wouldn’t want to see them early.

Los Angeles Dodgers

Verdict: Contenders

What is there to say about the Los Angeles Dodgers that hasn’t been said already?

Could they slip up? Sure. But they’re the best team in baseball. There’s a reason that three-peats almost never happen. But if one team can do it, it's this one.

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