Mets vs. Braves Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Monday, July 6

The Atlanta Braves close out their homestand and their four-game set against the New York Mets on Monday night.

The Braves were struggling a bit prior to New York coming to town. They lost four of five before taking the first two against the Mets.

New York’s win on Sunday ended a three-game losing streak of its own, but the Mets have still lost five of their last seven games.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Mets vs. Braves on Monday, July 6.

Mets vs. Braves Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Mets +1.5 (-186)

Braves -1.5 (+153)

Moneyline

Mets +109

Braves -131

Total

9.0 (Over -110/Under -109)

Mets vs. Braves Probable Pitchers

Mets: Freddy Peralta (5-7, 4.81 ERA)

Braves: Reynaldo Lopez (4-1, 3.31 ERA)

Freddy Peralta hasn’t been nearly as good as the Mets hoped when they acquired him in the offseason. After posting a 2.70 ERA last year in Milwaukee, that’s nearly doubled in the first half in New York. He allowed five runs on seven hits in four innings in Toronto last time out.

Reynaldo Lopez will be making his third straight start after pitching out of the bullpen for two months. He’s allowed two runs on six hits with one walk and seven strikeouts in eight innings over his last two starts.

Mets vs. Braves How to Watch

Date: Monday, July 6

Time: 7:15 p.m. ET

Venue: Truist Park

How to Watch (TV): SNY, BravesVsn

Mets record: 37-53

Braves record: 52-36

Mets vs. Braves Best MLB Prop Bets

Braves Best MLB Prop Bet

Mauricio Dubon OVER 0.5 Runs (+136)

Mauricio Dubon has been a great addition for Atlanta thus far. The infielder is batting .272 – up from .241 last year – with 41 runs scored in 84 games.

Dubon has scored a run in six straight games and seven of his last nine. I think the Braves will put up quite a few against Peralta and the Mets, so I’ll take these plus odds for him to cross the plate again tonight.

Mets vs. Braves Prediction and Pick

I broke down this pick in SI Betting’s daily MLB best bets column, Walk-Off Wagers:

The Braves won the first two games of this four-game set before the Mets hung on for a 10-9 victory on Sunday.

That win ended a three-game losing streak for the Mets, but New York has failed to win two games in a row since June 17 and 18. The Mets are just 3-12 in their 15 games since then.

Atlanta hit a speed bump last week, but has since bounced back with three wins in its last five games.

I don’t trust Freddy Peralta despite one good start against Atlanta last month. He has a 5.40 ERA (19 ER in 31.2 IP) on the road this season.

Pick: Braves -131

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