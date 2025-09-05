3 Huge Predictions For Seattle Mariners - Including Cal Raleigh MVP Chances
The Seattle Mariners are barely holding onto a spot in the postseason right now, but they have a decently favorable schedule down the stretch, so it's their wild card spot to lose.
But the Mariners will need to turn their play up to the next level if they want to have success in the postseason.
With that in mind, here are three huge predictions for the rest of the Mariners' season:
3. Harry Ford will hit five home runs in his debut month with Seattle
The Mariners opted to call up top catching prospect Harry Ford earlier this year. While he hasn't made an impact yet, his time is coming.
The Mariners will likely find ways to slot him into the lineup this month and he has a chance to burst onto the scene.
If he can get consistent playing time, Ford could smash at least five home runs in his debut month with Seattle. The Mariners are looking to push for a wild-card berth, and they could use all the production from Ford that they can get.
2. Bryan Woo will finish top three in AL Cy Young voting
Bryan Woo has consistently been one of the top pitchers in the American League, but he's a step or two behind the Cy Young candidates.
While Woo likely won't finish with a better season than Tarik Skubal of the Detroit Tigers, he has a chance to finish in the top three of the AL Cy Young voting. This would be the first time in his short big league career that he's landed Cy Young votes, but it likely won't be the last.
Although finishing in third place wouldn't equal winning the award, it would be a huge stepping stone toward a bright future for Woo.
1. Cal Raleigh will hit 58-plus home runs and finish second in AL MVP voting
All eyes are on MVP candidate Cal Raleigh.
Raleigh's MVP chances seem to come down to whether he can break the AL home run record. Considering he's cold right now, it doesn't seem likely. But Raleigh could contend for 58 home runs, which would break Ken Griffey Jr.'s single-season Mariners home run record of 57.
Raleigh will likely finish second behind New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge in the AL MVP voting. Judge is a more complete hitter with better statistics across the board, except for the home run and RBI department.
