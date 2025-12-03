Mariners Projected To Emerge As Trade Fit For $24 Million All-Star

The Seattle Mariners were seemingly one or two pieces away from walking home with the World Series title this year. Unfortunately for Mariners fans, they fell short in the American League Championship Series.

This offseason, the Mariners need to make some big moves to improve their roster. They've already re-signed star infielder Josh Naylor after he put together an incredible second half of the season this year. But they need to make moves to re-sign or replace infielders Eugenio Suárez and Jorge Polanco, too.

Jeff Passan and Kiley McDaniel of ESPN recently listed the Mariners as a potential landing spot in a trade for Tampa Bay Rays All-Star infielder Brandon Lowe. Lowe would be the perfect replacement for Polanco at second base.

Mariners could swing a trade for Rays All-Star Brandon Lowe

"A perpetual trade candidate, Lowe is in the final of two option years after a six-year extension. At $11.5 million, his contract is affordable enough that teams with holes at second base could try to wheedle the Rays into moving him," They wrote. "Tampa Bay loathes taking a step back, though, and considering the activity of the Rays' AL East compatriots, only a strong offer would do the trick.

"Lowe's defense at second base hovered around average to slightly below for most of his career, but it regressed to -9 runs last season while his baserunning value turned negative for the first time in his career. Lowe, 31, is beginning to regress physically but still has impact in the batter's box, leading to 31 homers and a .256 average last season."

There have been rumblings that the Mariners would look to re-sign Polanco after he put together a solid year, but trading for Lowe would be the best move possible.

He's on an affordable deal and would bring some addition pop to the lineup. Lowe slugged 31 home runs last season, which would be a huge difference maker alongside Cal Raleigh and Naylor.

Seattle also has enough prospect capital to make a deal come to fruition. Its system is loaded with talent that could be moved without crippling the future. The idea makes perfect sense.

