3 Players Houston Astros Could Trade After Disastrous Start in 2026

The Houston Astros have gotten off to a disastrous start this season, as they currently sit at 11-19 through 30 games. They're struggling across the board, and it doesn't seem like they're going to turn it around at any point this season. The only bright spot on the roster has been Yordan Alvarez, who's been one of the best hitters in all of baseball.

As a result, the Astros could look to sell at the trade deadline. They could even be open to selling sooner.

Which players could the Astros trade this season if they opt to sell?

Houston Astros 3B Isaac Paredes

Apr 26, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros third baseman Isaac Paredes (15) runs to first on an RBI single during the fifth inning against the New York Yankees at Daikin Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Astros third baseman Isaac Paredes has been at the center of trade rumors for quite a while, but nothing has come to fruition. However, there are plenty of teams around the league that could use a young corner infielder with pop.

Paredes is struggling a bit this season, but he still has a lot of potential, so he still has a lot of value. The Astros could confidently trade him for prospects because they have Cam Smith, who could slot in as the long-term third baseman. If they're still struggling at the trade deadline, Paredes is a name to watch.

Houston Astros LHP Steven Okert

Apr 15, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros pitcher Steven Okert delivers a pitch during the seventh inning against the Colorado Rockies at Daikin Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Every team that looks to sell typically sells its top relievers, especially those on expiring contracts. Every contending team is typically in the market to add to its bullpen, too.

For the Astros, the top reliever who could end up on the market is lefty Steven Okert, whose contract expires at the end of the season. Pair that with the fact that he's been excellent this season, and he's a lefty, then it would make a lot of sense for him to be a hot commodity at the trade deadline. Okert holds a 2.70 ERA in 13 1/3 innings pitched this season.

Houston Astros 1B Christian Walker

Apr 26, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros first baseman Christian Walker (8) tosses. his bat after hitting a home run during the first inning against the New York Yankees at Daikin Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

The Astros could look to sell high on first baseman Christian Walker, too. Walker is slashing .299/.377/.579 with seven home runs and nine doubles in 30 games this season. He holds a 1.4 WAR and plays good defense at first base, too.

Walker has an additional year of team control after this season, which makes him more than just any other rental. If there are teams looking to add a first baseman, Walker could be the top option on the market this season.