3 Early-Season MLB Standouts Boosting Trade Value in 2026

The biggest story around Major League Baseball right now is the Boston Red Sox's firing of Alex Cora, but soon enough that noise will die down.

April will come to an end in the coming day. May 1 is coming up on Friday. Somehow, we're already over one month into the 2026 Major League Baseball season.

The most shocking thing we've seen around the league has been Cora's firing, but there hasn't been anything wild from a transaction standpoint. There have surely been clubs struggling, like the New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies, but no one has responded by swinging some sort of big trade yet. We've seen some smaller-scale deals get done, but no blockbusters quite yet. That doesn't mean that there won't be any. The trade deadline isn't until August. But there are guys around the league who are raising their stock and are worth watching over the next few months.

Sandy Alcántara — Miami Marlins

Apr 24, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; Miami Marlins starting pitcher Sandy Alcantara (22) delivers a pitch against the San Francisco Giants during the second inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images | D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images

Alcántara is no stranger to trade rumors. If you think back to the 2025 trade deadline, and even before the 2025 season began, Alcántara was talked about as a guy who could be on the move. But with his value low after missing the 2024 season, Miami has opted to hold onto the righty. He has looked like his old self so far this season and has a 3.05 ERA in six starts to go along with a league-leading 41 1/3 innings pitched. If Alcántara can continue to pitch at this rate and the Marlins are willing to make a move, someone is going to land a front-of-the-rotation ace for a playoff push.

Christian Walker — Houston Astros

Apr 26, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros first baseman Christian Walker (8) tosses. his bat after hitting a home run during the first inning against the New York Yankees at Daikin Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Christian Walker is having a serious bounce-back season for Houston. Last season, he slashed .238/.297/.421 with 27 homers and 88 RBIs in 154 games played. He had a .717 OPS. So far this season, he has played in 29 games and has seven homers, 23 RBIs and a .291/.373/.573 slash line with a .946 OPS. There was chatter throughout the offseason about the idea of moving Walker, but the Astros held him. If they look to make a deal this summer, there should be a suitor.

Yandy Díaz — Tampa Bay Rays

Apr 19, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Tampa Bay Rays designated hitter Yandy Díaz (2) looks on from the dugout against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the first inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

This has been a conversation over the last few years. Díaz is a star and there is always chatter about the Rays flipping stars. Díaz is having another great year. He's slashing .337/.425/.500 with four homers and 20 RBIs. If the Rays take a step back, expect to see Díaz's name in rumors this summer.