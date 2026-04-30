3 Tarik Skubal Trade Landing Spots After Recent Injury Scare, Tigers Struggles

The Detroit Tigers have the best pitcher on the planet on their roster with Tarik Skubal, but his contract expires at the end of this year, and he's expected to sign for over $400 million in free agency next offseason. As a result, Skubal will almost certainly leave the Tigers when the season ends

That gives them two choices this year. Choice No. 1 is that they keep him on the roster for a postseason push as they have for the past few years. Choice No. 2 is that they trade him for a huge haul of prospects.

If Skubal gets hurt before the end of the season, the Tigers will be forced to keep him on the roster. He wouldn't be able to help with the postseason push, which would crush their World Series dreams, and he wouldn't be able to be used as a trade asset.

On Wednesday, Skubal seemed to have some discomfort in his throwing arm, as he stopped the game to wave his catcher out. He ended up staying in this game, but the injury scare might be enough for the Tigers to consider trading him again.

Where could he be moved to?

Los Angeles Dodgers

Apr 24, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts (30) speaks in the dugout before the game against the Chicago Cubs at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Liang-Imagn Images | William Liang-Imagn Images

The Los Angeles Dodgers are the clear top landing spot for Skubal. They have the money to re-sign him in free agency after the year, either way. They're a contender and have shown the aggression to go after blockbuster moves in the past. The Dodgers also have one of the best farm systems in the league to trade from. They could package Tyler Glasnow, Dalton Rushing, and prospects to send to the Tigers to lure Skubal out of Detroit.

This move would make the Dodgers even heavier favorites to win the World Series. They have a good chance of competing to sign him in the offseason, too.

New York Yankees

Apr 29, 2026; Arlington, Texas, USA; New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone (17) walks back to the dugout during the eighth inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The New York Yankees might be the league's only hope of making sure Skubal doesn't end up with the Dodgers. They could package Luis Gil, Jasson Dominguez, and prospects together to send to the Tigers. The issue would be finding the money to re-sign him after the season, but the front office could look to go all in to win right now if Skubal is on the market.

Aaron Judge is still the best hitter in the league. The Yankees can't continue to waste his career. Adding a superstar like Skubal is what the Yankees need to finally add another World Series title.

Atlanta Braves

Apr 28, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Tarik Skubal (29) in the dugout against the Atlanta Braves in the sixth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

The Atlanta Braves have been a pleasant surprise this season, but they need additional help to get over the hump and move past the Dodgers in the standings. With so many pitching injuries this season, the Braves would benefit greatly from adding Skubal to their roster. They don't have the same big league-level pieces to send to the Tigers to land him, but Alex Anthopoulos could get creative and find a way to bring him to town. It would certainly help the World Series push.