One Word That Captures Every MLB Team After 1st Month

We're one month into the 2026 Major League Baseball season.
In the National League, the top contenders arguably are the Los Angeles Dodgers, San Diego Padres, Atlanta Braves, Chicago Cubs and the Cincinnati Reds. Things are much more complicated in the American League. Right now, the New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians look like contenders, but there arguably isn't another team in the AL that can fully be considered a contender right now.
One month in, let's take a look at each team around the league with just one word.
Philadelphia Phillies (8-18)
Disaster
The Phillies have dropped 10 straight games. Right now, there isn't a team struggling more than Philadelphia right now.
New York Mets (9-17)
Struggles
Like Philadelphia, the Mets have struggled. New York is 2-8 over its last 10 games. Things simply aren't going well in New York.
Chicago White Sox (11-15)
Fun
Short and simple. This White Sox team is arguably the most fun team for the organization in a few years thanks in large part to Munetaka Murakami, who is tied for the MLB lead with 11 homers.
Kansas City Royals (9-17)
Underachieving
The Royals entered the season expected to be among the better teams in the American League. That hasn't been the case, though.
Boston Red Sox (9-17)
Fiasco
The Red Sox have one of the worst offenses in baseball. Simply put, Boston isn't living up to the hype.
Colorado Rockies (11-16)
Unexpected
The Rockies went 43-119 in 2025. They already have 11 wins. The club is taking a step in the right direction.
San Francisco Giants (11-15)
Underwhelming
San Francisco's offense isn't cooking, despite all of the big-name talent. Not great, to say the least.
Houston Astros (10-17)
Inconsistent
There was a time when the Astros were among the hottest teams in baseball and also the coldest. Simply put, there's no way to know what's going on with Houston.
Washington Nationals (11-16)
Young
Washington has a young roster and has outperformed expectations on the season so far. The future is bright.
Toronto Blue Jays (10-15)
Depleted
The Toronto Blue Jays are among the most injured teams in the game right now. Because of that, the Blue Jays aren't where they want to be.
Seattle Mariners (12-15)
Upswing
The Mariners were brutal to kick off the season in large part due to the offense. Things are starting to turn around, though.
Los Angeles Angels (12-15)
Hopeful
In a perfect world, Mike Trout is going to stay healthy and play at an MVP level the rest of the way. That would be a win in itself.
Miami Marlins (13-13)
Exceed
The Marlins have been way better than expected to kick off the season. There's room for growth, obviously.
Minnesota Twins (12-14)
Fine
The Twins have enough pitching to make a run in the American League Central. But it has been an up-and-down campaign.
Detroit Tigers (14-13)
Trending
The Tigers had a tough start to the 2026 season, but are finally starting to turn things around.
Athletics (14-12)
Awesome
The Athletics have been way better than expected. Hopefully, they can keep this going.
Baltimore Orioles (13-13)
Average
The Orioles have so much potential, but have floated right around .500 all season.
Tampa Bay Rays (14-11)
Unexpected
The Rays didn't have any buzz entering the season, but they have simply played good baseball.
Milwaukee Brewers (13-12)
Steady
Despite injuries and trades, the Brewers play good baseball and find ways to win games. That has been the case in 2026 as well.
St. Louis Cardinals (14-11)
Unforseen
Who saw the Cardinals being this good one month into the season? Not many, that's for sure.
Pittsburgh Pirates (15-11)
Breakout
The young Pirates are thriving right now behind Paul Skenes and the starting rotation.
Chicago Cubs (17-9)
Red-Hot
The Cubs struggled out of the gate, but have won 10 games in a row now.
Texas Rangers (13-13)
Steady
The Rangers have been solid, but not spectacular. Texas should be able to be even better with the rotation.
Arizona Diamondbacks (14-11)
Competitive
The Diamondbacks play in one of the toughest divisions in the game in the National League West, but they have been able to stay afloat.
Cleveland Guardians (15-12)
Consistent
The Guardians simply find a way through. Despite low expectations, the Guardians just find a way.
Cincinnati Reds (17-9)
Elite
The Reds look like a legit threat in the National League right now and keep getting better.
New York Yankees (17-9)
Unsurprising
The Yankees entered the season expected to be the top team in the American League. They have done just that.
San Diego Padres (17-8)
Contender
The Padres are 8-2 over their last 10 games and are right in the mix with the Los Angeles Dodgers at the top of the NL West.
Los Angeles Dodgers (17-9)
Inevitable
The Dodgers aren't at full strength right now and yet they are 17-9. Imagine what they're going to look like when Blake Snell and Mookie Betts are back?
Atlanta Braves (19-8)
Shocker
The Braves entered the season with the rotation seemingly thin. That's not the case, though. The Braves have simply been excellent and look like contenders once again.
Patrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball. Outside of journalism, Patrick also received an MBA at Brandeis University.
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