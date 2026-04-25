One Word That Captures Every MLB Team After 1st Month

We're one month into the 2026 Major League Baseball season.

In the National League, the top contenders arguably are the Los Angeles Dodgers, San Diego Padres, Atlanta Braves, Chicago Cubs and the Cincinnati Reds. Things are much more complicated in the American League. Right now, the New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians look like contenders, but there arguably isn't another team in the AL that can fully be considered a contender right now.

One month in, let's take a look at each team around the league with just one word.

Philadelphia Phillies (8-18)

Apr 18, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Bryce Harper (3) looks at his bat after his broken bat ground out against the Atlanta Braves during the first inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Disaster

The Phillies have dropped 10 straight games. Right now, there isn't a team struggling more than Philadelphia right now.

New York Mets (9-17)

Apr 22, 2026; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets designated hitter Juan Soto (22) talks to teammates in the dugout during the ninth inning against the Minnesota Twins at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Struggles

Like Philadelphia, the Mets have struggled. New York is 2-8 over its last 10 games. Things simply aren't going well in New York.

Chicago White Sox (11-15)

Apr 24, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago White Sox first baseman Munetaka Murakami (5) rounds the bases after hitting a home run against the Washington Nationals during the fourth inning at Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images

Fun

Short and simple. This White Sox team is arguably the most fun team for the organization in a few years thanks in large part to Munetaka Murakami, who is tied for the MLB lead with 11 homers.

Kansas City Royals (9-17)

Apr 21, 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. (7) runs toward first base during the third inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Underachieving

The Royals entered the season expected to be among the better teams in the American League. That hasn't been the case, though.

Boston Red Sox (9-17)

Apr 15, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Boston Red Sox right fielder Roman Anthony (left) and center fielder Ceddanne Rafaela return to the dugout after scoring against the Minnesota Twins in the sixth inning on a double by shortstop Trevor Story (not pictured) at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images | Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images

Fiasco

The Red Sox have one of the worst offenses in baseball. Simply put, Boston isn't living up to the hype.

Colorado Rockies (11-16)

Apr 24, 2026; New York City, New York, USA; Colorado Rockies center fielder Jake McCarthy (31) reacts after hitting an RBI double during the sixth inning against the New York Mets at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Unexpected

The Rockies went 43-119 in 2025. They already have 11 wins. The club is taking a step in the right direction.

San Francisco Giants (11-15)

Apr 11, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; San Francisco Giants designated hitter Rafael Devers (16) rounds third base to score a run during the second inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images | Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images

Underwhelming

San Francisco's offense isn't cooking, despite all of the big-name talent. Not great, to say the least.

Houston Astros (10-17)

Apr 15, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros third baseman Carlos Correa throws out a runner at first base during the first inning against the Colorado Rockies at Daikin Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Inconsistent

There was a time when the Astros were among the hottest teams in baseball and also the coldest. Simply put, there's no way to know what's going on with Houston.

Washington Nationals (11-16)

Apr 22, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Nationals outfielder James Wood (29) watches his home run in the sixth inning against the Atlanta Braves at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images | Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images

Young

Washington has a young roster and has outperformed expectations on the season so far. The future is bright.

Toronto Blue Jays (10-15)

Apr 20, 2026; Anaheim, California, USA; Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (27) is greeted by teammates after scoring during the sixth inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Liang-Imagn Images | William Liang-Imagn Images

Depleted

The Toronto Blue Jays are among the most injured teams in the game right now. Because of that, the Blue Jays aren't where they want to be.

Seattle Mariners (12-15)

Apr 22, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh (29) hits a single against the Athletics during the ninth inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

Upswing

The Mariners were brutal to kick off the season in large part due to the offense. Things are starting to turn around, though.

Los Angeles Angels (12-15)

Apr 24, 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Los Angeles Angels center fielder Mike Trout (27) at bat against the Kansas City Royals in the first inning at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Aiken-Imagn Images | Peter Aiken-Imagn Images

Hopeful

In a perfect world, Mike Trout is going to stay healthy and play at an MVP level the rest of the way. That would be a win in itself.

Miami Marlins (13-13)

Apr 18, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Marlins starting pitcher Sandy Alcantara (22) returns to the dugout against the Milwaukee Brewers during the first inning at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Exceed

The Marlins have been way better than expected to kick off the season. There's room for growth, obviously.

Minnesota Twins (12-14)

Apr 23, 2026; New York City, New York, USA; Minnesota Twins pitcher Joe Ryan (41) delivers a pitch during the first inning against the New York Mets at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Fine

The Twins have enough pitching to make a run in the American League Central. But it has been an up-and-down campaign.

Detroit Tigers (14-13)

Apr 24, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Framber Valdez (59) walks off the field at the end of the third inning in the game against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

Trending

The Tigers had a tough start to the 2026 season, but are finally starting to turn things around.

Athletics (14-12)

Apr 18, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics pitcher Luis Severino (40) throws to a Chicago White Sox batter during the first inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Scott Marshall-Imagn Images | Scott Marshall-Imagn Images

Awesome

The Athletics have been way better than expected. Hopefully, they can keep this going.

Baltimore Orioles (13-13)

Apr 21, 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Baltimore Orioles designated hitter Pete Alonso (25) gets ready to bat during the sixth inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Average

The Orioles have so much potential, but have floated right around .500 all season.

Tampa Bay Rays (14-11)

Apr 24, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Rays infielder Yandy Diaz (2) warms up during the seventh inning against Minnesota Twins at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Pablo Robles-Imagn Images | Pablo Robles-Imagn Images

Unexpected

The Rays didn't have any buzz entering the season, but they have simply played good baseball.

Milwaukee Brewers (13-12)

Apr 18, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Milwaukee Brewers second baseman Brice Turang (2) celebrates with teammates after hitting a two-run home against the Miami Marlins during the fifth inning at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Steady

Despite injuries and trades, the Brewers play good baseball and find ways to win games. That has been the case in 2026 as well.

St. Louis Cardinals (14-11)

Apr 17, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; St. Louis Cardinals right fielder Jordan Walker (18) hits an RBI single during the first inning against the Houston Astros at Daikin Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Unforseen

Who saw the Cardinals being this good one month into the season? Not many, that's for sure.

Pittsburgh Pirates (15-11)

Apr 24, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Paul Skenes (30) throws a pitch in the first inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

Breakout

The young Pirates are thriving right now behind Paul Skenes and the starting rotation.

Chicago Cubs (17-9)

Apr 24, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Chicago Cubs third baseman Alex Bregman (3) rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run during the eighth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Liang-Imagn Images | William Liang-Imagn Images

Red-Hot

The Cubs struggled out of the gate, but have won 10 games in a row now.

Texas Rangers (13-13)

Apr 23, 2026; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers pitcher Jacob Degrom (48) throws during the third inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Steady

The Rangers have been solid, but not spectacular. Texas should be able to be even better with the rotation.

Arizona Diamondbacks (14-11)

Apr 23, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte (4) acknowledges the Chicago White Sox bench in the first inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images | Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

Competitive

The Diamondbacks play in one of the toughest divisions in the game in the National League West, but they have been able to stay afloat.

Cleveland Guardians (15-12)

Apr 21, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians third baseman Jose Ramirez (11) rounds third base en route to scoring during the first inning against the Houston Astros at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Consistent

The Guardians simply find a way through. Despite low expectations, the Guardians just find a way.

Cincinnati Reds (17-9)

Apr 20, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz (44) hits a RBI single in the third inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images | Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images

Elite

The Reds look like a legit threat in the National League right now and keep getting better.

New York Yankees (17-9)

Apr 24, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge (99) at bat during the in the eighth inning against the Houston Astros at Daikin Park. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Unsurprising

The Yankees entered the season expected to be the top team in the American League. They have done just that.

San Diego Padres (17-8)

Apr 21, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; San Diego Padres right fielder Fernando Tatis Jr. (23) during the seventh inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Contender

The Padres are 8-2 over their last 10 games and are right in the mix with the Los Angeles Dodgers at the top of the NL West.

Los Angeles Dodgers (17-9)

Apr 24, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers two-way player Shohei Ohtani (17) walks off the field after the fifth inning against the Chicago Cubs at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Liang-Imagn Images | William Liang-Imagn Images

Inevitable

The Dodgers aren't at full strength right now and yet they are 17-9. Imagine what they're going to look like when Blake Snell and Mookie Betts are back?

Atlanta Braves (19-8)

Apr 18, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Atlanta Braves pitcher Chris Sale (51) throws a pitch during the fifth inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Shocker

The Braves entered the season with the rotation seemingly thin. That's not the case, though. The Braves have simply been excellent and look like contenders once again.