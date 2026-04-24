4 Francisco Lindor Replacements for Mets After Injury
The New York Mets aren't going to be at full strength for a bit.
On Thursday, the Mets announced that superstar shortstop Francisco Lindor was placed on the 10-Day Injured List due to a left calf strain.
MLB.com's Anthony DiComo reported that the expectation is that Lindor is expected to miss "significant time" due to the calf injury and it is worse than Juan Soto's.
"The Mets don't have a clear timetable yet on Francisco Lindor's calf injury, but they expect him to miss significant time. It's more serious than Juan Soto's was," DiComo wrote. "Ronny Mauricio is going to get a long run at shortstop to prove himself in Lindor's absence, per Carlos Mendoza."
It's going to be a bit before Mets fans see Lindor again. While Mauricio is going to get a shot with the club moving forward, it wouldn't hurt to add another piece as well. Here are four options for New York to consider.
Jose Iglesias
Mets fans already love Jose Iglesias. He slashed .337/.381/.448 with New York in 85 games in 2024. On top of his play on the field, he added good vibes to an organization that needed them at the time. Right now, Iglesias is available in free agency and should be brought back as soon as possible. At this point, he would be the easiest and most seamless addition for the franchise.
Tim Anderson
There was a time when Anderson was among the best shortstops in baseball. His offense took a significant hit over the last few years, though. He was a .205 hitter in 2025 in 31 games for the Los Angeles Angels. In 2024, he was a .214 hitter in 65 games for the Miami Marlins. Overall, he's a .276 career hitter in 10 years and is a two-time All-Star.
DJ LeMahieu
When healthy, there are few guys available right now who could help out more offensively than LeMahieu. He's a two-time batting champ and a career .289 hitter. But he's 37 years old at this point in his career. In 2025, he was a .266 hitter for the New York Yankees in 45 games played. He would be more of a depth utility option at this point, rather than a shortstop replacement at this point in his career.
Wilmer Flores
Wilmer Flores is 34 years old and is a career .259 hitter in 13 big league seasons. He recently signed with Toros de Tijuana of the Mexican League. If he can still join a big league club, he'd be worth a dice roll for New York.
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Patrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball. Outside of journalism, Patrick also received an MBA at Brandeis University. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding Fastball On SI, please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@moreviewsmedia.com