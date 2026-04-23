Mets' NL East Rivals Can Pounce After Francisco Lindor Injury News

The New York Mets lost big on Wednesday, even in their first win in two weeks.

Five-time All-Star shortstop Francisco Lindor suffered a calf injury that resulted in his placement on the 10-day injured list on Thursday. That news was tough enough for Mets fans to swallow, given that they only just got Juan Soto back from the same injury, but manager Carlos Mendoza gave an update on Thursday that had to make stomachs lurch all over Queens.

According to Joel Sherman of the New York Post, Mendoza said Thursday that Lindor is “going to be down a while," and that his injury is more serious than Soto's was. It's a brutal blow for the Mets, and there have to be four other teams in the National League East who are licking their chops.

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Lindor injury opens door for teams to distance themselves from Mets

Apr 14, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the first inning at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

In particular, the Atlanta Braves have to feel like they're being served a chance to win the division this year on a silver platter, which is especially welcome after their shocking fourth-place finish a year ago.

Not only do the 18-8 Braves have a 5 1/2-game lead over the second-place Miami Marlins, but the Mets and Philadelphia Phillies, the two teams that were favored over Atlanta in the preseason odds, are both floundering.

For the Phillies, Lindor's injury represents an opportunity of sorts as well. Philadelphia and New York entered Thursday tied for the worst record in the National League at 8-16. Unfortunately, the Phillies don't get their next shot at the Mets until June 27, when Lindor might well be back.

New York's misfortune early this season has been the subject of plenty of consternation among Mets fans, and some wisecracks from fans of the other 29 teams, perhaps Braves and New York Yankees fans in particular.

But this goes beyond talk about Mets misery, curses, or negative energy. New York's season really could slip away in late May or early June if it gets in too big a hole, and losing Lindor to injury for an extended period has to rank high on the list of dominoes that could fall for that to occur.