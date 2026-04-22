Braves vs. Nationals Prediction, Odds: Trust Atlanta to Get Back on Track

The Washington Nationals snapped the Atlanta Braves’ winning streak on Tuesday night with an 11-4 win, but they find themselves as home dogs on Wednesday with Zack Littell on the mound.

Littell has gotten off to a rough start for Washington in the 2026 season, posting a 7.11 ERA while ranking in the fifth percentile in expected ERA.

That’s going to be a problem against an Atlanta team that is second in MLB in runs scored and third in OPS this season. The Braves are in first place in the NL East, holding a five-game cushion over Miami and Washington for the top spot.

They’ll have Didier Fuentes on the mound for the second time this season on Wednesday, and he allowed just one run in four innings against the Kansas City Royals back on March 29.

Let’s take a look at the odds, a player to watch in the prop market and my prediction for this NL East battle.

Braves vs. Nationals Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Braves -1.5 (+109)

Nationals +1.5 (-131)

Moneyline

Braves: -156

Nationals: +129

Total

9 (Over -108/Under -112)

Braves vs. Nationals Probable Pitchers

Atlanta: Didier Fuentes (0-0, 2.25 ERA)

Washington: Zack Littell (0-2, 7.11 ERA)

Braves vs. Nationals How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, April 22

Time: 6:45 p.m. EST

Venue: Nationals Park

How to Watch (TV): BravesVision, Nationals.TV

Braves record: 16-8

Nationals record: 11-13

Braves vs. Nationals Best MLB Prop Bets

Braves Best MLB Prop Bet

Austin Riley to Hit a Home Run (+417)

Earlier today, I shared in SI Betting’s best home run picks – Daily Dinger – why Riley is worth a bet against Littell:

Atlanta Braves third baseman Austin Riley is hitting .231 with just three home runs in the 2026 campaign, but he has a favorable matchup on Wednesday against the division rival Washington Nationals.

Riley takes on right-hander Zack Littell, who has a 7.11 ERA this season, allowing seven home runs in four starts. This is a common trend with Littell, as he gave up 22 home runs in 29 starts in 2024 and 36 home runs in 32 starts in 2025.

So far in his career, Riley has crushed Littell, going 3-for-7 with a homer, a double and three runs batted in. He’s certainly worth a bet on Wednesday, and it’s worth noting that the Washington bullpen (5.51 ERA) has given up 22 homers in 2026.

Braves vs. Nationals Prediction and Pick

Fuentes is likely going to act as an opener in this matchup, which is a good sign for the Braves since they have one of the best bullpens in MLB.

Atlanta has a 3.13 bullpen ERA (fourth in the league), and Fuentes should be able to give the team some length after throwing four innings in relief in his lone MLB outings in 2026.

I’m taking the Braves to win this game, as Littell has been down right awful for Washington this season.

He ranks in the fifth percentile in expected ERA (7.44), the third percentile in expected batting average against (.328), the 12th percentile in barrel percentage and the eighth percentile in hard-hit percentage.

Atlanta's elite offense should tee off on him in the early innings, and the Nats’ bullpen (5.51 ERA) remains one of the worst in baseball. Even after losing Game 2 of this series, the Braves are worth a bet on the road on Wednesday.

Pick: Braves Moneyline (-156 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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