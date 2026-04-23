4 Taijuan Walker Replacements for Phillies After Release
The Philadelphia Phillies have an opening in the starting rotation right now that should lead to some attention in the free agent market and even potentially the trade market.
On Thursday, USA Today's Bob Nightengale was among a handful of reporters to share that the Phillies have released veteran starting pitcher Taijuan Walker.
"The Philadelphia Phillies release struggling veteran starter Taijuan Walker," Nightengale wrote. "Walker, 1-4 with a 9.13 ERA, was in the final year of a 4-year, $72 million contract."
The decision shouldn't shock any fan around Major League Baseball. As Nightengale pointed out, Walker had a 9.13 ERA in five appearances, including four starts, for the Phillies before his release on Thursday. His most recent appearance came on Wednesday. The Phillies used an opener and then turned to Walker and things just didn't work out.
Now that there is an opening, here are four guys around the league who should be considered as options to replace Walker.
Nestor Cortes
With Lucas Giolito off the board to the San Diego Padres, Cortes is now the best remaining free agent starting pitcher. Last year, he struggled in part due to injuries and only pitched in eight games for the Milwaukee Brewers and Padres and had a 6.29 ERA. The year before, he had a 3.77 ERA in 31 appearances for the New York Yankees in 2024. Overall, he has a 3.94 career ERA in 143 total appearances in eight seasons. Cortes would be the best option in free agency.
Marcus Stroman
Stroman is another guy who struggled in 2025 in a small sample size. He made nine appearances and had a 6.23 ERA. But he has a 3.79 ERA in 270 total big league appearances in 11 seasons. Stroman had a 4.31 ERA in 2024 as a member of the Yankees and a 3.95 ERA in 2023 as a member of the Chicago Cubs when he earned his most recent All-Star nod.
Patrick Sandoval
Now, we're turning to the trade market. Sandoval is in the Boston Red Sox's organization right now. He was talked about as a trade candidate this past offseason and throughout Spring Training after missing the 2025 season. He recently was on a minor league rehab assignment, but was shut down due to biceps soreness, but reports surfaced indicating that it's nothing serious. If he's even close to being able to pitch in big league games, he'd be an intriguing dice roll with upside.
Kris Bubic
It would be a bit surprising to see a trade of this size this early in the season, but the Phillies need to make a splash. The Phillies are 8-16 on the season. They need a big move. The Kansas City Royals are 8-17 on the season and Bubic was talked about as a potential trade chip this past offseason. He will be a free agent after the season and has a 4.08 ERA in five starts so far this season. If the Royals are willing to listen, the Phillies should call.
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Patrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball. Outside of journalism, Patrick also received an MBA at Brandeis University. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding Fastball On SI, please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@moreviewsmedia.com