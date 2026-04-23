4 Taijuan Walker Replacements for Phillies After Release

The Philadelphia Phillies have an opening in the starting rotation right now that should lead to some attention in the free agent market and even potentially the trade market.

On Thursday, USA Today's Bob Nightengale was among a handful of reporters to share that the Phillies have released veteran starting pitcher Taijuan Walker.

"The Philadelphia Phillies release struggling veteran starter Taijuan Walker," Nightengale wrote. "Walker, 1-4 with a 9.13 ERA, was in the final year of a 4-year, $72 million contract."

The decision shouldn't shock any fan around Major League Baseball. As Nightengale pointed out, Walker had a 9.13 ERA in five appearances, including four starts, for the Phillies before his release on Thursday. His most recent appearance came on Wednesday. The Phillies used an opener and then turned to Walker and things just didn't work out.

Now that there is an opening, here are four guys around the league who should be considered as options to replace Walker.

Nestor Cortes

Aug 29, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; San Diego Padres starting pitcher Nestor Cortes (65) delivers a pitch against the Minnesota Twins during the first inning at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images | Matt Krohn-Imagn Images

With Lucas Giolito off the board to the San Diego Padres, Cortes is now the best remaining free agent starting pitcher. Last year, he struggled in part due to injuries and only pitched in eight games for the Milwaukee Brewers and Padres and had a 6.29 ERA. The year before, he had a 3.77 ERA in 31 appearances for the New York Yankees in 2024. Overall, he has a 3.94 career ERA in 143 total appearances in eight seasons. Cortes would be the best option in free agency.

Marcus Stroman

Jul 31, 2025; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees starting pitcher Marcus Stroman (0) follows through on a pitch against the Tampa Bay Rays during the first inning at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Stroman is another guy who struggled in 2025 in a small sample size. He made nine appearances and had a 6.23 ERA. But he has a 3.79 ERA in 270 total big league appearances in 11 seasons. Stroman had a 4.31 ERA in 2024 as a member of the Yankees and a 3.95 ERA in 2023 as a member of the Chicago Cubs when he earned his most recent All-Star nod.

Patrick Sandoval

Left-handed pitcher Patrick Sandoval makes his first rehab start with Triple-A Worcester on April 8, 2026, after undergoing surgery on his left elbow in 2024. | Ashley Green/WooSox Photo / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Now, we're turning to the trade market. Sandoval is in the Boston Red Sox's organization right now. He was talked about as a trade candidate this past offseason and throughout Spring Training after missing the 2025 season. He recently was on a minor league rehab assignment, but was shut down due to biceps soreness, but reports surfaced indicating that it's nothing serious. If he's even close to being able to pitch in big league games, he'd be an intriguing dice roll with upside.

Kris Bubic

Kansas City Royals pitcher Kris Bubic (50) throws against Detroit Tigers during the second inning at Comerica Park in Detroit on Thursday, April 16, 2026. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It would be a bit surprising to see a trade of this size this early in the season, but the Phillies need to make a splash. The Phillies are 8-16 on the season. They need a big move. The Kansas City Royals are 8-17 on the season and Bubic was talked about as a potential trade chip this past offseason. He will be a free agent after the season and has a 4.08 ERA in five starts so far this season. If the Royals are willing to listen, the Phillies should call.